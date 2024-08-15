Volunteer registration is now open for Downtown Thibodaux Fall Clean Up Day

Interested in helping your community? Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. is excited to announce that volunteer registration is now open for their Fall Clean Up Day!

Held biannually in the spring and fall, Clean Up Day in downtown Thibodaux is an opportunity for businesses, groups, families, and individuals of all ages to help beautify their hometown. Volunteers across Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish are invited to join Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. as they pick up litter, pull weeds, and spruce up downtown in time for the upcoming fall events– like Fall Arts Walk, Big Boy Cook Off, and Monsters on Main.

Volunteers will meet in the parking lot on the corner of West 4th & St. Louis Streets (across from the Registrar of Voters Office) to receive supplies and clean up locations at 8:00 AM Saturday, September 21, 2024. Supplies such as trash bags, grabbers, gloves, and brooms will be provided, but you are welcome to bring any tools or supplies you think may help in your clean up efforts.

Streets will not be closed, so please park in any available public space and use caution when cleaning in the streets. There will be bottled water and restroom access available for the duration of the event. If you are interested in participating, please register here.

For more information about Thibodaux Main Street, Inc., and upcoming fall events, please visit their Facebook or website.