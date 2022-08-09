Volunteer to restore the coast with Community Oyster Reef Deployment

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana in partnership with Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe is seeking volunteers to help build a second oyster reef in Montegut. CRCL first teamed up with Pointe-Au-Chien in 2019 to build its first oyster reef named “la butte que peches lavee” or “the mound that’s washing away” in an effort to protect the site.

Nearly three years later, the reef is home to thousands of baby oysters, crabs, and other sea creatures. The reef reportedly protected the mound from devastation caused by Hurricane Ida. The organization invites the public to participate in the Community Oyster Reef Deployment, by lending a helping hand in the building of its second oyster reef. The project will take place on September 23 – September 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers will load boats with bags of oyster shells and ride out to the reef site, where they will deploy the bags into the water by hand.

Refreshments, lunch, T-shirts, and all necessary equipment will be provided. Those interested in volunteering can register online at crcl.org For more information on Pointe-Au-Chien Indian Tribe, visit pactribe.com