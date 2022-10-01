Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Opening Early in Houma for Football in London

To have a true walk-on mentality means being ready to go wherever and whenever — even if it means bright and early on a Sunday morning at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux®.
When the New Orleans Saints kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 2 in London, the award-winning restaurant will be ready to serve guests and show the game, sound on, on its more than 70 screens. With Mimosas and Mad Marys ready to flow, and unbeatable scratch-made “brunch” items like the Hangover Burger, Voodoo Shrimp, and Grits and Beignets fueling the fandom, Walk-On’s is the place to be for the first of the NFL’s annual slate of games in Europe.
The following Walk-On’s locations will open their doors at 8 a.m. on Oct. 2:
At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering Americana and Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Étouffée, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Doughnut Bread Pudding made with Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkonsfranchising.com or contact CFE Kelly Parker at 225.330.4533.