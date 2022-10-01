Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Opening Early in Houma for Football in London

To have a true walk-on mentality means being ready to go wherever and whenever — even if it means bright and early on a Sunday morning at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux®.

When the New Orleans Saints kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 2 in London, the award-winning restaurant will be ready to serve guests and show the game, sound on, on its more than 70 screens. With Mimosas and Mad Marys ready to flow, and unbeatable scratch-made “brunch” items like the Hangover Burger, Voodoo Shrimp, and Grits and Beignets fueling the fandom, Walk-On’s is the place to be for the first of the NFL’s annual slate of games in Europe.

The following Walk-On’s locations will open their doors at 8 a.m. on Oct. 2:

Baton Rouge, LA – 3838 Burbank Drive

– 3838 Burbank Drive Brusly, LA – 437 Oak Plaza Blvd.

– 437 Oak Plaza Blvd. Covington, LA – 69796 Stirling Blvd.

– 69796 Stirling Blvd. Denham Springs, LA – 27010 Crossing Circle

– 27010 Crossing Circle Gonzales, LA – 14569 Airline Highway and 2828 S. Outfitter’s Drive

– 14569 Airline Highway and 2828 S. Outfitter’s Drive Hammond, LA – 305 C.M. Fagan Drive

– 305 C.M. Fagan Drive Houma, LA – 1795 Martin Luther King Blvd.

– 1795 Martin Luther King Blvd. Lafayette, LA – 2336 Kaliste Saloom Road

– 2336 Kaliste Saloom Road Metairie, LA – 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

– 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Montgomery, AL – 7801 Eastchase Parkway

– 7801 Eastchase Parkway New Orleans, LA –1009 Poydras St.

–1009 Poydras St. Slidell, LA – 50 Town Center Parkway

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering Americana and Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Étouffée, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Doughnut Bread Pudding made with Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkonsfranchising.com or contact CFE Kelly Parker at 225.330.4533.