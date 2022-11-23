Join Warriors of Hope for the 2022 Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day! Kick off the special day at 7:30 a.m., and enjoy a walk or run in Thibodaux. “Come join us for a fun event while giving on Thanksgiving,” said Teri Larisey, CEO and founder of Warrior of Hope. Larisey founded the nonprofit organization after losing her son Brock to cancer. “After what would have been his 24 birthday, I knew I needed to do this. He wanted to be remembered for doing something good, but he didn’t have the chance, so I did it in his memory,” Larisey shared.

WOH provides financial assistance to cancer patients, by helping to relieve the burdens associated with medical expenses such as deductibles, prescriptions, traveling expenses, and other non covered costs. Thus far the organization has helped patients in Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary and Assumption Parishes.

“In April 2022, my husband Randy was diagnosed with non-operable Stage 4-A tongue and neck cancer. We had medical expenses from procedures he had done. By God’s grace, Warriors of Hope was able to give us a grant to help with those expenses. We appreciate all that Warriors of Hope has done for us and Teri for creating this amazing foundation in memory of the loss of her son Brock,” said a grateful WOH recipient.

To support WOH by participating in the 2022 Turkey Trot, sign up online, or register on race day beginning at 6:30 a.m. Registration and the starting line will be located at 806 North Acadia Road in Thibodaux. Awards will be given for the top three overall male and female finishers in each race, all runners will also receive finisher metals, T-shirts, and coozies. “Thanks to a generous donor, we will have smoked pork on sweet Hawaiian buns to tie everyone over until their Thanksgiving dinner! Don’t worry, you will be home in plenty of time for turkey,” Larisey said.

To apply for assistance or to make a donation to Warriors of Hope, visit the organization online.