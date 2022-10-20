Watch The Cruicible at Thibodaux Playhouse in October

The Crucible will be running beginning Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 30, at the Thibodaux Playhouse.

The play is written by Arthur Miller and licensed through Dramatists Play Service. Directed by Mason Clark, the play is described as an exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem. According to the playhouse advertisement, it is a gripping historical play and a timely parable of contemporary society. The story is about a young farmer, his wife, and a young servant-girl who maliciously causes the wife’s arrest for witchcraft. The girl is brought to court where a course of “bigotry and deceit is terrifyingly depicted.” Instead of saving his wife, the farmer finds himself also accusing her of witchcraft.

The cast are as follows:

John Proctor: Malcolm Parfait

Abigail Williams: Kristen Rodrigue

Elizabeth Proctor: Carissa Theriot

Reverend Samuel Parris: Steven Crispino

Reverend John Hale: Gage Thibodaux

Deputy-Governor Danforth: Damon Stentz

Mary Warren: Emma Zeringue

Giles Corey: Larry Howell

Tituba: Ahnyyah Hunter

Judge John Hathorne: Scott Courville

Thomas Putnam: Will Carothers

Ann Putnam: Adriane Watson

Ezekiel Cheever: Matthew Santiago

Francis Nurse: Matthew Pellegrin

Rebecca Nurse: Brittany Bourque

Mercy Lewis: Laila Zirlott

Betty Parris: Camille Ledet

John Willard: Phillip Boudreaux

Susanna Walcott: Madison Meyers

Voice of Martha Corey / Sarah Good: Geralyn Percle

Hopkins: Kyle Davis

Tickets are on sale now at www.thibodauxplayhouse.com or you can purchase them by calling the Box Office at (985) 446-1896.