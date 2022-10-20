Watch The Cruicible at Thibodaux Playhouse in October

October 20, 2022
October 20, 2022

The Crucible will be running beginning Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 30, at the Thibodaux Playhouse.

 

The play is written by Arthur Miller and licensed through Dramatists Play Service. Directed by Mason Clark, the play is described as an exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem. According to the playhouse advertisement, it is a gripping historical play and a timely parable of contemporary society. The story is about a young farmer, his wife, and a young servant-girl who maliciously causes the wife’s arrest for witchcraft. The girl is brought to court where a course of “bigotry and deceit is terrifyingly depicted.” Instead of saving his wife, the farmer finds himself also accusing her of witchcraft. 


The cast are as follows:

  • John Proctor: Malcolm Parfait
  • Abigail Williams: Kristen Rodrigue
  • Elizabeth Proctor: Carissa Theriot
  • Reverend Samuel Parris: Steven Crispino
  • Reverend John Hale: Gage Thibodaux
  • Deputy-Governor Danforth: Damon Stentz
  • Mary Warren: Emma Zeringue
  • Giles Corey: Larry Howell
  • Tituba: Ahnyyah Hunter
  • Judge John Hathorne: Scott Courville
  • Thomas Putnam: Will Carothers
  • Ann Putnam: Adriane Watson
  • Ezekiel Cheever: Matthew Santiago
  • Francis Nurse: Matthew Pellegrin
  • Rebecca Nurse: Brittany Bourque
  • Mercy Lewis: Laila Zirlott
  • Betty Parris: Camille Ledet
  • John Willard: Phillip Boudreaux
  • Susanna Walcott: Madison Meyers
  • Voice of Martha Corey / Sarah Good: Geralyn Percle
  • Hopkins: Kyle Davis

 

Tickets are on sale now at www.thibodauxplayhouse.com or you can purchase them by calling the Box Office at (985) 446-1896. 

