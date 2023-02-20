WBA to host Leadership Coach Tonya Harris

On Thursday, February 23, the Women’s Business Alliance of the Bayou Region will be hosting a networking breakfast at Downtown Jeaux, beginning at 8:00 a.m. The breakfast will feature leadership coach Tonya Harris, Founder/Owner of the LEADERtique Leadership Boutique and podcast.

Tonya Harris was born in Houma and currently lives in News Orleans, boasting over 17 years of business experience. As stated on the Women’s Business Alliance website, Tonya founded her company LEADERtique “on the principle that it is essential that women have the necessary tools and skills needed to effectively lead.” Her goal is to connect and grow businesses to help them flourish.

Harris has also completed the Certified Diversity Executive certification course as well as being a Certified Leadership Coach, focusing specifically on inclusion and cultural equity in her work. Harris will discuss this topic at the networking breakfast this Thursday. For more information about the WBA breakfast or to purchase $10 tickets, please visit bayouregionwba.org. For more information LEADERtique and Tonya Harris, please visit her website leadertique.com.





