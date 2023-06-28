We The People Bayou Community announces “Celebrate Freedom” 4th of July event

We The People of the Bayou Community have announced their Celebrate Freedom 4th of July event on Sunday, July 2, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Houma Court Square. Come celebrate this nation’s birthday under the beautiful oaks in Houma!


The Celebrate Freedom event will include live music, and will be an evening full of patriotism and praise for this country. Bring your chairs, blankets, and family members– all are welcome!

Celebrate Freedom is sponsored by Raising Canes, Rouses Market, and JSI Johns, Inc. For more information, please visit the We The People Bayou Community Facebook page. 

 

