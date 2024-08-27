We The People Bayou Community to host public Drug Epidemic Discussion and Q&A

We The People Bayou Community are working to confront Terrebonne Parish’s drug epidemic with their upcoming discussion and Q&A, “Seeking Solutions.”

“We held this same event last May and people really responded– we had standing room only,” said April Giles with We The People Bayou Community. “The citizens in our community want help and support during this drug epidemic, and it was amazing to see how many people came out to support one another and learn how to help.”

Terrebonne Parish currently stands out with an overdose death rate of about 68 per 100,000 residents in 2022, significantly higher than the Louisiana state average of 52 per 100,000. Neighboring parishes average around 47 per 100,000. These high rates are partially due to the introduction of fentanyl on the market, particularly among young community members, which is 50x stronger than heroin.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, in 2022, 1,420 people died in Louisiana as a result of opioids, with 1,216 of those as a direct result of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. In 2018, there were 201 deaths from synthetic opioids, a 606% increase in just four years. According to the Centers for Disease Control, fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing the United States.

“I don’t know a single family that isn’t affected in some way by our drug epidemic,” continued Shari Blanchard with We The People Bayou Community. “The problem is increasing everywhere and we need to do what we can to help, get questions answered, encourage networking, and provide resources for those suffering.”

Seeking Solutions Discussion and Q&A will take place on September 19, 2024 at Fletcher Technical Community College from 6:30-8:30 PM. Featured speakers include Lafourche DA Kristine Russell, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, State Senator Mike Fesi, State Representative Bryan Fontenot, April Byrd with Womens’ Restoration, and Leilani Brunet, RN, SCLHSA.

If you have questions about the event or wish to participate in some way, please reach out tp Shari Blanchard at (985) 262-7238 or email info@wtpbayou.org.