Weekend Round up: Trunk or Treats, Rougarou Fest, Gumbo Fest, and More!

It’s going to be a perfect Fall weekend for some weekend fun! Here are ten things to do in Terrebonne and Lafourche:

Starting Friday, October 21 | The Crucible | Thibodaux Playhouse 314 St. Mary St. The Crucible plays at Thibodaux Playhouse starting Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 30. The drama is about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem and is a gripping historical plan and a timely parable of our contemporary society. Tickets are now available and can be purchased at www.thibodauxplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at (985) 446-1896.

Friday, October 21 | Lafourche Central Market Trunk or Treat | 4484 LA-1 in Raceland | 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Join the central market for a trunk or treat! Located at the location of the Lafourche Central Market, 4484 La-1 in Raceland!

Friday, October 21 | Oakshire Elementary Trunk or Treat | 5459 Vicari St. in Houma | 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Join Oakshire Elementary for a trunk or treat event featuring food, candy, and tons of fun! It is open to the community and will be a $1 admission fee. There will also be a car decorating contest.

Friday, October 21- Sunday, October 23 | Rougarou Fest | 132 Library Dr., Houma After a couple of years, the Rougarou Fest is back! The fest takes place in the Houma Terrebonne Civic Center backyard at the new Wetlands Discovery Center! The weekend is jam-packed with festivities so come out and get spooky! For a full schedule of events and a map, click here.

Friday, October 21 – Sunday, October 23 | Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay | 326 Highway 304, Chackbay Come out for the 51st Annual Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay! The weekend-long festival features delicious Cajun food (of course gumbo!), music, rides, and more! For a full schedule of events and music lineup, visit the website here!

Friday, October 21 & Saturday, October 22 | Haunts and Horror – Haunted House | Peltier Park, Thibodaux | 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Dare to enter the park after dark! Thibodaux’s haunted house is back! The haunted house runs Friday, October 22- Saturday, October 23, and Friday, October 28 – Saturday, October 29. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door.

Saturday, October 22 | Ghouls on the Run | Fireman’s Skate and Bike Park ( Houma Terrebonne Civic Center Parking Lot) | 9:00 a.m. Girls on the Run is thrilled to join the Rougarou Festival to host a 1.5-mile non-competitive Fun Run! Throw on your favorite costume and start your Saturday morning joyful, healthy, and confident while helping Girls on the Run Bayou Region raise funds for scholarships. Registration begins at 8:00 am the race kicks off at 9:00 a.m. and Rougarou Festival opens at 10:00 a.m.! Tickets for the race are only $10 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, October 22 | Friends of Grand Isle Annual Gumbo Cookoff | Grand Isle Multiplex Center | Noon – 7:00 p.m. The Friends of Grand Isle (FOGI) are hosting their annual Gumbo Cookoff! Cooking starts at noon and the judging is at 5:00 pm. There are two categories, Seafood and non-seafood, and awards for the judge’s choice and people’s choice. Come out and have fun! Wristbands will be available for purchase for $35. All proceeds will benefit ongoing Ida recovery…they have been busy since the storm and are grateful to be able to assist the town of Grand Isle and its residents! Grand Isle Forever flags will also be present.

Saturday, October 22 | Houma First United Methodist Church Trunks or Treats | 6109 Highway 311, Houma | 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Come out on Saturday, October 22nd from 5:30 pm to 7 pm in the church’s parking lot off of Hwy 311 and Navajo Drive in Houma. Trick or Treat from Trunk to Trunk! They will have hamburgers and hot dogs for $1 along with free drinks and popcorn.

Saturday, October 22 | Hurricane Halloween | Cut Off Youth Center | 6:00 p.m. Come out for a haunted house hosted by Fire Department #3, trick or treating, a movie, crafts, and more! There will be concessions sold and anyone with a costume gets a free hot dog!