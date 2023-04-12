Weekend Roundup April 14-16

Festival of Hope Concert for the Cause | 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex-The event will featuring Up and Coming Music Artist Kenedi Anderson and Soul Survivors. The Festival of Hope Concert for the Cause is one of three special events designed to offer hope and inspiration as well as honor cancer survivors and their families. More info: https://www.thibodaux.com/patients-visitors/events/festival-of-hope/concert-for-the-cause/

Firewater Fais Do-Do Featuring Devin McCarty | 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers-Lift your spirits with us to the musical stylings of Devin McCarty, performing live at the Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. No cover.

Chauvin Folk Art Festival & Blessing of the Fleet Celebration | 10:00 a.m. | 5337 Bayouside Drive in Chauvin– The Chauvin Sculpture Garden is proud to present their 2023 Chauvin Folk Art Festival and Blessing of the Fleet Celebration. The festival will include art, food, drinks, music, ships, and more. At 1:30 p.m. local band Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous take the stage. Read more here .

Poetry Event | 2:00 p.m. | 2nd & Charles-Come out to 2nd & Charles bookstore in Houma to hear several poets from the Tri-Parish area, and Houma-native spoken word poet Johnny Anomaly. Read more here. The event is entirely free and open to the public, and people of all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend.