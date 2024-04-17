Weekend Roundup: April 19-21

Hairspray | April 19-21 | Thibodaux High School Auditorium– The talented students at THS present Hairspray! Multiple show times include: Friday, April 19, 7 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 7 p.m., and Sunday , April 21, 2 p.m. Admission is $10 for all ages.

7th Annual HC Warrior Run | April 20 from 8 – 11 a.m. | Houma Christian School– Join the fun at the 7th annual Warrior Run! All fitness levels are welcome, from the avid runner to the casual walker—stroller-friendly course. The 5K will start right after the Fun Run, which will begin at 8 a.m.. We will have door prizes and prizes for the top winners. All proceeds benefit the school and local missions.

Ladybug Ball | April 20 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | 86 Valhi Blvd, Houma– The 18th annual Ladybug Ball will feature kid’s activities, music, food, petting zoo, arts & crafts booths, and so much more! Don’t miss the costume contest at 11 a.m. and 100,001 ladybug release at 1 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, April 21.

Bayou Lafourche Music Festival | April 20 – 21 | Larose – Come out to Larose Regional Park and Civic Center to hear live music from Orange, the Meg Rousseau band, Thibodaux and Co., Eleanor Thibodeaux and the City Slickers, Trey Verret, Les Chaouis, DJ Dan Chelwell, and more!