Weekend Roundup: April 19-21

La Fete Du Monde Lockport Food Festival | April 19 – 21 | Lockport– Come out to the Lafourche Parish Pavilion at Hwy 1 and Hwy 90 for great Cajun food, family fun, fames, carnival rides, live music, and more! See a complete list of activities here.
Hairspray | April 19-21 | Thibodaux High School Auditorium– The talented students at THS present Hairspray! Multiple show times include: Friday, April 19, 7 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 7 p.m., and Sunday , April 21, 2 p.m. Admission is $10 for all ages.
7th Annual HC Warrior Run | April 20 from 8 – 11 a.m. | Houma Christian School– Join the fun at the 7th annual Warrior Run! All fitness levels are welcome, from the avid runner to the casual walker—stroller-friendly course. The 5K will start right after the Fun Run, which will begin at 8 a.m.. We will have door prizes and prizes for the top winners. All proceeds benefit the school and local missions.
Ladybug Ball | April 20 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | 86 Valhi Blvd, Houma– The 18th annual Ladybug Ball will feature kid’s activities, music, food, petting zoo, arts & crafts booths, and so much more! Don’t miss the costume contest at 11 a.m. and 100,001 ladybug release at 1 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, April 21.
Bayou Lafourche Music Festival | April 20 – 21 | Larose – Come out to Larose Regional Park and Civic Center to hear live music from Orange, the Meg Rousseau band, Thibodaux and Co., Eleanor Thibodeaux and the City Slickers, Trey Verret, Les Chaouis, DJ Dan Chelwell, and more!
Big Brims & Healthy Skin | April 21 from 12 – 3 p.m. | Ellendale Country Club– Big Brims & Healthy Skin is a luncheon aimed at expanding melanoma awareness. Guests will learn from an educational speaker and hear from a skin cancer survivor about risk factors, signs and safety. Enjoy drinks, lunch, bingo, fabulous swag and wear your biggest and best decorated hat to participate in the hat contest! All proceeds from this event will stay here in the Bayou Region to fund cancer prevention and education efforts at Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
South Louisiana Community Orchestra’s “Dancing Through the Classics!” | April 21 at 3 p.m. | St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church– Spring is here, which means it’s time for the South Louisiana Community Orchestra’s first of their four Seasonal Concerts for 2024: “Dancing Through the Classics!” The music pieces in the concert repertoire will feature different Paso Dobles, show themes like Romeo and Juliet, Firebird Suite, Capriccio Italien, Spanish rhythms like Espana Cani, El Relicaro, etc., and even some with Meditative Poetic rhythms, like Meditation, Poem for Orchestra, Con te Partiro, and more. Admission fees are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children 12 years and younger.