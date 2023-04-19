Weekend Roundup April 21-23

Comedy at the Distillery | April 21 at 5:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers- Come early to secure a seat at this month’s event! Feature comedians this month are: Shelby Shone, Charles-Thomas Vidrine and Jeff Vance. Spigot’s will be on site with some amazing pub grub so come hungry! There’s a $10 cover, with tickets available at the door or through Come early to secure a seat at this month’s event! Feature comedians this month are: Shelby Shone, Charles-Thomas Vidrine and Jeff Vance. Spigot’s will be on site with some amazing pub grub so come hungry! There’s a $10 cover, with tickets available at the door or through Eventbrite . This bayou comedy show features real comedians and open mic’ers from all over the state! Must be 18+ to attend, show may contain explicit content. Want to show off your funny bone? Open mic sign ups start at 7 p.m.

Community Clean Up | April 22 at 8 a.m. | Downtown Thibodaux- In coordination with Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s week-long Earth Day celebration, “Love the Boot Week”, join Thibodaux Main Street as they team up to clean up Downtown Thibodaux! Volunteers will be picking up litter, pulling weeds, and sprucing up downtown in time for a line up of spring events. Supplies such as trash bags, grabbers, gloves, and brooms will be provided, but you are free to bring any tools or supplies you think may help in your clean up efforts. Bottled water and restroom access available for the duration of the event. Each individual volunteer must register. The registration form can be found here.

Girls on the Run Bayou Region Fun Run Spring 5k | 9:00 a.m. | Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center Parking Lot- Join Girls on the Run Bayou Region for a Fun Run and Spring 5K prior to the start of the Lady Bug Ball! Races begin at 9 a.m. Registration can be completed online here or on the organization’s website. All proceeds from the race benefit Girls on the Run Bayou Region. Spring inspired costumes encouraged!! The event is open to the public of all ages. The route will remain inside the civic center parking area.

Ladybug Ball | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 86 Valhi Blvd., Houma- The Ladybug Ball is a family-friendly event that celebrates the diverse environment that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. This event enables students to learn about the benefits of particular insects while participating in hands-on activities focusing on the protection and preservation of the environment. The annual Ladybug Ball will take place at the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center’s outdoor campus.

Pirates & Boots Festival | 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina-Keep Terrebonne Beautiful will hold a celebration in conjunction with Keep Louisiana’s Beautiful Love the Boot Week. The celebration will include vendor booths, music, activities for kids, and food. The event will also feature a Jean Lafitte look-alike contest and a treasure hunt! The purpose of the event is to celebrate our bayou heritage and keep it clean, as well as raise funds to further the mission of Keep Terrebonne Beautiful.

Relay for Life Terrebonne Parish | :00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center- Time to lace up your running shoes! The American Cancer Society is proud to present Relay for Life of Terrebonne Parish this Saturday. The free public event will also include live entertainment, food, children’s activities, and more! Everyone is welcome to come out and participate in Relay for Life of Terrebonne Parish event and following celebration. To register for the race or for more information about Relay for Life, please visit the Relay for Life of Terrebonne Parish website or contact Anne Bates at anne.bates@cancer.org, (985) 209-9763. Read more here.