Weekend Roundup: April 26-28

“SIX: The Musical” | April 25 – 28 | Thibodaux Playhouse- “From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse – remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!” reads an official description of the play. “This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.” Tickets are on sale now, purchase yours here.

Classic French Cheese & Wine Tasting | April 26 6 p.m. | Gumbo Weather, Thibodaux– This Friday join a captivating journey through the culinary delights of France. Immerse yourself in the rich history and artistry of exquisite cheeses and fine wines in this 101-style tasting class. Savor a curated selection of renowned French cheeses, each representing a different region and showcasing unique flavor profiles. Enjoy this fun and educational experience and become an informed cheese and wine enthusiast! Limited spots available.

Live After 5 | April 26 from 7 – 10 p.m. | Downtown Houma Bandstand– Celebrate the warm weather and first days of Spring enjoying live music by the Josh Garrett Band with friends and family. The mission of the Downtown Live After 5 series is to bring visitors to enjoy a free concert with local musicians, while encouraging people to visit and enjoy our downtown businesses. For information, updates, and more, please visit the Live After 5 Facebook.

7th Annual Colonel 5k | April 27 from 6:30 – 10 a.m. | Guidry Stadium, Nicholls– The Nicholls Track and Field and Cross Country programs will hold their 7th Annual Colonel 5k! The course spans across campus and for the second year the race is in partnership with the Nicholls Student Programming Association who will have several color powder stations throughout the race. Prize packages will be awarded to top male and female overall finishers and top male and female masters finishers. Male and female age group winners will be recognized with medals. Sign up online here.

Hazardous Waste Collection Day | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Mathews Government Complex– Lafourche Parish Government will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. It is very important to dispose of hazardous waste properly to ensure local safety, please follow the guidelines provided for acceptable and unacceptable items. The following items will be accepted: oven cleaners, corrosive cleaners, solvents, toilet and drain cleaners, bleach degreasers, disinfectants, polishes, aerosol cans, cooking oil, glue, pool chemicals, paints, electronic equipment, tires (limit 5 per person), used oil, antifreeze, herbicides, pesticides, bug spray, batteries and flammables such as propane. The following items will not be accepted: ammunition, explosives, fireworks, fire extinguishers, appliances, furniture, power tools, radioactive devices and liquid containers larger than 5 gallons.