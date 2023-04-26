Weekend Roundup April 28-30

Rhapsody in Blue | 7:30 p.m. | Al and Mary Danos Theatre– Nicholls Wind Ensemble will perform Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin with Steinway Artist Dr. Luciana Soares featured on the piano. There will also be students from Assumption High School, ED White High School, Ellender High School, and HL Bourgeois High School to perform on Pageant by Vinvent Persichetti and Washington Post by John Phillip Sousa. The concert is open to all and there is no charge for admission.

Xtreme Athletix Worlds Showcase | 7:30 p.m. | St. Bernadette School Gym– Come watch three competitive cheer teams perform and wish them well before two of them leave for the All Star World Championship in Orlando, Florida. Read more about the event here.

VCHS Key Club Car Wash | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | VCHS – Get your car washed for a good cause by the VCHS Key Club this weekend! Proceeds to benefit the Ross Mallooly Project. Read more about the project here.

Creative Lettering | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Nicholls State University– Celebrate Mother’s Day while learning calligraphy at Nicholls. All supplies are included in your $75 registration fee. Grab a friend and join in on the fun! Sign up here.

FCA Youth Fishing Series | 12:00 p.m. | Lamar Dixon Expo Center– The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Outdoors is hosting a Youth Fishing Series throughout 2023. Local anglers ages 8-18 and their 21+ ‘captain’ can register in a two-person team to catch redfish, trout, and bass for prizes. Interested teams can direct questions and/or register for free by emailing dconstant@fca.org.

Hope Extreme Raising Cane’s Fundraiser | 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. | East Houma Canes– Enjoy eating at Raising Cane’s and supporting Hope Extreme all at the same time! Just mention the fundraiser at the East Houma Cane’s on Sunday April 30th and Hope Extreme will get 15 percent of sales.