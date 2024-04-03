Weekend Roundup: April 5-7

Live After 5 | 10 p.m. | Houma Bandstand- Live After 5 is returning to Downtown Houma! Celebrate the warm weather and first days of spring enjoying live music with friends and family, while listening to the Good Feeling Band. The mission of the Downtown Live After 5 series is to bring visitors to enjoy a free concert with local musicians, while encouraging people to visit and enjoy our downtown businesses. For information, updates, and more, please visit the Live After 5 Facebook.

Chauvin Bayou Bash and East Houma Trash to Treasure | April 6 starting at 7 a.m. | Little Caillou Fire Station and Houma Airbase Park– The Bayou Bash and Clean Up will kick off with registration from 7-9 a.m. at two designated locations: Little Caillou Fire Station and Houma Airbase Park. From there, teams will be assigned to designated areas along Bayou Little Caillou or the East side of Houma for cleanup operations taking place from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Following the cleanup, a celebration will be held at the Little Caillou Fire Station beginning at noon. Read more here.

Market at the Marina | April 6 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Downtown Marina, Houma– Join the fun at the monthly market hosted by Terrebonne General Health System. Attendees can expect farmer’s market vendors, including seasonal fruits and vegetables, bread, jams, jellies, tea, meat and seafood, baked goods, pet treats, kettle corn, eggrolls, body items, and more.

Twin Fest Louisiana | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Downtown Houma– Louisiana will host the first-ever Twin Festival and it’s packed with food and fun activities like a kid zone, horseback riding, a mural wall dedication, vendors, live music, find your doppelganger contest, the twin two-step second line, and a stole ya face contest!

Jackie Bartels Kids Conservation Fest | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bayou Country Children’s Museum– Head on over to the BCCM for a day of fun and education! For just $5/ person, here’s some things you can look forward to a day of full admission to the Children’s Museum, a 360 photo booth, live alligator petting, duck calling, life-size Connect Four and Jenga, an archery station, a basket toss, casting instruction, pellet Rifles, corn hole competitions, decoy ring toss, arts and crafts, fish identification, bounce houses, fresh popcorn, snowballs, and much more! Read more here.

Blessing of the Fleet | 11 a.m. | Golden Meadow– Come out to Our Lady of Prompt Succor starting at 11:00 a.m. for the oldest consecutively held blessing of the fleet in the United States!

Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish | 3 – 10 p.m. | Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center– Benefitting the American Cancer Society, the event will feature food and activities for all ages, live entertainment and auction, survivor and caregiver celebration, a luminaira ceremony and more.

Pokémon Go Community Day Classic | 2 – 5 p.m. | Downtown Houma– The TPCG Division of Parish Athletics & Leisure is pleased to announce Pokémon Go Community Days! The featured Pokémon will be Bagon. The community day will also feature event bonuses, Pokéstop showcases, and the opportunity to evolve Shelgon into Salamence with the charged attack outrage. Join other trainers and get ready to “catch ‘em all”!

Bonus Monday event:

Solar Eclipse Celebration | 1– 3 p.m. | TPL Main Branch– Looking to view the solar eclipse? Join TPL for a special celebration! The TPL Main Branch will host an event complete with music, snacks, and a live stream of the total eclipse. All branches will have solar glasses at 1 p.m. on this date while supplies last.