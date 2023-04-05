Weekend Roundup: April 7-9

Jackie Bartels Kids Conservation Fest | 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Bayou Country Children’s Museum- Join the fun at the The Jackie Bartels Kids Conservation Fest this Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and pass a good time with your kids! Taking place at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, guests will enjoy a variety of fun outdoor and conservation activities for kids and adults including dog demos, duck calling, bait casting contests, wildlife ID, antler hunts, and a gator egg hut at 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 and include museum access, and food.

Community Egg Hunt | April 8, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. | Peltier Park – Sponsored by the First United Methodist Church of Thibodaux , the free family fun event will include a petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, complimentary hot dogs, popcorn, sweets, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Easter Egg Hunt | Living Word 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | behind Living Word Church, on the football field- Bring your family out the the fun, free event including games￼￼, candy hunts, a photo backdrop and more!

Luminate Houma with the MJ Dardar Band | 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Memorial Park in Downtown Houma- Taking place next door to Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro at the Memorial Park in Downtown Houma. This outdoor event is family-friendly & free to the public with exceptional local talent; bring your fold-out chairs and get ready to enjoy the show. CASA of Terrebonne will be providing activities for kids. Food and drinks will be served by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro and Bayou Terrebonne Distillers will be serving cocktails. In addition to great food & a great show, the Bayou Regional Arts Council will be showcasing the work of local artists.