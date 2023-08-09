Weekend Roundup: August 11-13

Hercules Festival on the Bayou & Fishing Rodeo The Hercules 35th Annual Festival on the Bayou and Fishing Rodeo will kick off this Friday! In addition to the fishing rodeo and cash prizes offered in saltwater and freshwater categories, the weekend will include live performances by Shorts in December, Tet Dur, and Thomas Cain, a live auction and jambalaya cook-off. Tickets are $30, and are available at Captain Allen’s Bait & Tackle, Songy’s Sporting Goods, and any Hercules Board Member.

Cajun Linen Night 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Downtown Thibodaux-Cajun Linen Night is a night celebrating the long, lazy days of summer with extended business hours and specials, games, and a variety of local vendors. Guests will stroll the streets to live music from the Cajun Music Preservation Society. Thibodaux Main Street invites all community members to come out in their coolest, comfiest Cajun-attire and get ready to a great night.

Cajun Dance Lessons 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Folklife Culture Center, Houma- The Folklife Culture Center presents Cajun Dance Lessons! Class size is limited to 20 couples. Cost is $5 per person. Call 985-873-6408 to register.

Pairings for a Purpose 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. HTV Studio, Houma– CASA of Terrebonne is pleased to announce our 2nd Annual “Pairings for a Purpose” event. Join CASA for a fun evening to eat, drink and support children in foster care. There will be live entertainment, signature cocktails paired with local food delights, and a live auction. Tickets for the event are $75.00 per person.

Luminate Houma 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Houma Bandstand at the Courthouse in Downtown Houma-The Danny Alexander Blues Band, Featuring Jelly Bean & Corey D. will perform at this weekend’s event. Food and drinks will be available at local restaurants, bars, and cafés within walking distance such as the Boxer & The Barrel, Mahony’s, Milano’s, Downtown Jeaux, Dominique’s Bistro, Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, & Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. In addition to great food and a great show, the Bayou Regional Arts Council will be showcasing our local artists with their art as well. Due to Luminate Houma being an entirely outdoor event, if the weather forecast shows a high possibility of rain on Saturday afternoon, the show will be moved into Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro. The event is free to the public. Bring your fold-out chairs and get ready to enjoy the show!