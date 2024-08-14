Weekend Roundup: August 16-18

TPL Annual Art Supply Swap | August 17 from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM | TPL Main Library– Have extra art supplies in good condition? Help us divert materials from landfills while encouraging environmentally friendly creation! How it works: Community members can donate their new or gently used art supplies they no longer need to the Main Library during August 5 – 16 Donation Days. Patrons who donate art supplies will get a “30-minute early-bird ticket” to the Giveaway Day from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on August 17 to get new or different art supplies. The Giveaway Day will be open to all community members to get free art supplies from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on August 17. Giveaway Rules: Patrons will receive a free large paper bag to fill up with as much art supplies as you think you will use. The first 100 adult and teen patrons will receive a souvenir tote bag. Patrons are also allowed to carry out one item by hand (such as a canvas that cannot fit in the bag.) This program is sponsored by the Terrebonne Parish Library System and the Bayou Regional Arts Council. For more info or to check if an art material is acceptable for donation, email Cierra Hughes at chughes@mytpl.org or call 985-876-5861 ext. 240.

Dancing with the Stars | August 17 from 7 – 10 p.m. | Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center, Houma– Dancing With The Stars is JA of Houma fundraiser, supporting the service projects provided to the community. Service projects benefit the children, seniors, and special needs residents of Terrebonne Parish.

8 Seconds to Glory Championship Bull Riding | August 17 at 7 p.m. | Harang Auditorium, Thibodaux– Get your tickets to the Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute – 8 seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding event! This exciting event will feature some of the best bull riders in the country. Tickets can be purchased online here.