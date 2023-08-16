Weekend Roundup: August 18-20

End of Summer Book Sale | The Terrebonne Parish Public Library will host their End of Summer Book Sale at the Main Library Branch. Come out and shop thousands of gently-used and like-new books for adults and kids, as well as audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, and more for $5 a bag. Read more here.

Terrebonne General Women’s Health Center’s Baby Bash | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Terrebonne General Women’s Health Center Lobby – Join Terrebonne General for their annual Baby Bash! The premier event is designed for new and expecting parents and families of infants and toddlers. Stay current on baby and toddler health and wellness, and celebrate “World Breastfeeding Week”. The no-cost event promotes having a healthy mama and a healthy baby will include a variety of baby and toddler health and wellness resources connecting parents to pregnancy and parenting healthcare professionals. Activities include lactation guidance, Bright Beginnings and prepared childbirth classes, safe sleep, and health and wellness seminars by medical professionals. The first 100 guests will receive a free goodie bag. Read more here.

Mighty Moms Brunch | 9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Cuvée Wine Bar & Bistro, Thibodaux– The upcoming Mighty Moms Brunch is for any local mother or caregiver who is feeling overwhelmed by a challenging child and is seeking support. Come out and find your personal and professional network. Read more here.

Boys to Men Mentorship Event | 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Houma Municipal Auditorium– Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government with the Louisiana Department of Health will host a mentorship event dedicated towards young men in poverty stricken communities who may not have access to mental, physical, and emotional safety resources. The event will link young men with positive male role models who will encourage them and speak to them about choices, consequences and the impact of making the right decisions. Read more here.

Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute 8 Seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding | 7:30 p.m. | Warren J. Harang Auditorium, Thibodaux– The event will host more than thirty professional bull riders from all over the country, including states such as Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Mississippi, and Alabama. Several local bull riders from Louisiana will be highlighted in the event as well. Tickets for James Pierce’s 8 Seconds to Glory are available now on Ticketmaster or at the Barry P. Bonvillain Box Office on the day of the event. For more information, call (985) 850-4657.