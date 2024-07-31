Weekend Roundup: August 2-4

Panda Express Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony | August 2 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. | 1629 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houma– Join the celebration and enjoy special gifts for the first lucky 88 guests after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Market at the Marina August 38 a.m. – 12 p.m. Downtown Houma Marina- Join this monthly outdoor farmers market and craft show! The market features many local vendors selling lots of local goods such as fruits, vegetables, bread, jams and jellies, meat and seafood, homemade body care products, and so many other amazing items! The market also features the Marina Sprouts Kid Club program sponsored by Terrebonne General Pediatric care, St. Matthew’s STEM Lab, Little Arts Studio, and more. For more information, please visit their Facebook.

World Breastfeeding Week Celebration | 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Thibodaux Regional Medical Center– We welcome all mothers who are interested in breastfeeding their babies to join us at our World Breastfeeding Week Celebration! Learn more about health benefits, procedures, and support for all women. Guest speaker Dr. Rhandi Wise, OB-GYN at Thibodaux Regional Women’s Clinic, will be on hand to answer questions. The event includes refreshments, door prizes, and vendors. For more information, call 985-493-4730.

Geared Up! a Touch-a-Truck Experience | August 3 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bayou Country Children’s Museum– It’s that time of year again—time for Geared Up at Bayou Country Children’s Museum! Join us on August 3rd from 9 AM to 1 PM for this incredible Touch a Truck experience. Kids can explore a variety of trucks, climb inside, and learn about the STEM concepts that power them.

Real Preparedness for Real People | August 3 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | North Terrebonne Library, 4130 W Park Avenue, Gray– The Southern University Ag Center’s JAGriculture, in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), is hosting a crucial event focused on practical disaster preparedness.