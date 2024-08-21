Weekend Roundup: August 23-25

Lots of local events happening this weekend, including two trivia nights!

Bayou Culture Gathering – Corinne Martin | August 23 from 12 – 1:30 p.m. | Via Zoom link– The Bayou Culture Gatherings are monthly meetings of people and organizations focused on preserving Louisiana’s heritage and examining the effects of land loss on local culture. Those interested in attending can register here.

The Office Trivia Night | August 23, 7PM | Mudbug Brewery, Thibodaux – Join us at Mudbug Brewery on Friday, August 23rd for an epic The Office Trivia Night! We’ll be testing your knowledge of all things Dunder Mifflin alongside our friends from Cajun Hideout Food Truck, who will be on-site serving up their delicious cuisine. “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.” So bring your A-game and get ready to answer questions like “What is the best type of bear?” and “Who has the world’s best boss mug?” It’s going to be a night full of laughs, friendly competition, and unforgettable quotes. See you there, Scrantonians!

Swamp Stomp Music Series, Jimmy Breaux & Friends | August 24 from 6 – 9 p.m. | Gina’s At The Legion in Thibodaux– The Cajun Music Preservation Society invites you and your family to the final performance of the 2024 Summer Louisiana Swamp Stomp Music Series, featuring Jimmy Breaux & Friends. The concert is completely free!

6th annual KofC Trivia Night | August 24, 5-10PM | Herbert Hall, St. Bernadette Church, Houma – The Knights of Columbus will host their 6th annual Trivia Night this weekend! $25 per player, up to six team members. Entrees, concessions, and drinks will be sold. To RSVP, call 985-637-4726.

Vane Studio Grand Welcoming | Friday, August 23 from 5pm-7pm; Saturday, August 24 from 9am-12pm | Bonnie Matassa Studios, 403 Hwy 308, Suite C, Thibodaux – Join The Vane Studio as she opens her studio for an Open House with her latest gorgeous jewelry creations for sale. Bonnie Matassa will also have her works on display.

Caged Warrior Championship 33 | August 24th, 6:30PM | Zydeco Harley Davidson, Houma – In Ya Face Fight Productions, Llc, presents first ever, Tag Team Jiu Jitsu Tournament. Show up and find out who’s taking the Title home! 4 Teams competing for 1 spot, CWC Tag Team Championship Belts! Doors will open at 5:30pm and Fights will start at 6:30pm.

Gold Dragon Mixed Martial Arts: David DaveOne Stockstill & Cody W. Cathey

Next Generation Martial Arts: Ty Smith & Corbin Falgout

Gracie United – Team Jucao Amite: Eddie Callahan & Kolby Roberson

Louisiana Black Belt Academy Morgan City- Brayden Chapman & Brennan Chapman