Weekend Roundup: August 25-27

Karaoke at the Distillery | August 25, from 6-10 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers– Join the fun at karaoke night! Hop on stage for the full rock star experience or sit back, sip and enjoy the show! Sign ups start at 6 p.m., and the mic is hot at 7 p.m.

Playhouse Arts Market | August 26 from 2 – 8 p.m. | Bayou Playhouse, Lockport-Come on down for a day full of arts and crafts vendors, live music, food, drinks, cornhole and children’s activities!

Songwriter Session | 1 – 4 p.m. | Terrebonne Parish North Branch Library– The Terrebonne Parish Library with Barry Chauvin and Tommy Ike Hailey will be hosting their third Songwriter Session. Each session of the series will feature a different technique of storytelling through music, according to Terrebonne Parish Library’s Facebook page. The sessions will be hosted by Louisiana-native singer/songwriters Barry Chauvin and Tommy Ike Hailey, each who have decades of experience and are known for their observational storytelling through songwriting.