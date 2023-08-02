Weekend Roundup: August 4-6

Cajun Dance Lessons | August 4 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Folklife Culture Center– The Folklife Culture Center presents Cajun Dance Lessons! Class size is limited to 20 couples. Cost is $5 per person, each week. Call 985-873-6408 to register. The remaining class dates will be held on August 4, and August 11, 2023.

D.J. Rhett Comedy Night | August 4, from 5:45- till | Evergreen Cajun Center– Evergreen Associates and the Krewe of Ambrosia present a comedy night with D.J. Rhett. Doors open at 5:45, a meal will be served at 7:15, and the show starts at 8:15. Tickets will be sold in advance by calling 985-209-7878 or 985-859-2330, or at the door while tickets last. In addition to the show, a silent auction, and a half and half raffle will be held. Soft drinks, and adult beverages will be available for purchase.

Dinner and a Show Featuring Casie and Jonny | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers | August 4 starting at 6 p.m.- Listen to your favorite duo and enjoy great pub grub by Cajun Boy Catering serving up smash burger sliders, egg rolls and crawfish mac & cheese out of the Rox’s Bar food trailer. The food will be ready at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. No cover.

World Breastfeeding Celebration | August 5 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Thibodaux Regional Women’s Center Lobby– Thibodaux Regional Health System invites expectant mothers to their World Breastfeeding Celebration. The event will feature guest speaker Christen McDaniel, MD of Thibodaux Regional Pediatric Clinic, along with food and door prizes. If you have any questions, call 985-493-4730.

Market at the Marina | August 5 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges– Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina rain or shine. With over 35 vendors, visitors can expect to find fresh fruits and vegetables, seafood, farm-to-table meats, bread, salsa, infused cooking oil, sauces, granola, baked goods, and more.

Bayou Country Children’s Museum Geared Up! Touch A Truck | August 5 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | BCCM– The event will begin with a sensory sensitivity hour until 10:00 a.m, with the main event beginning shortly after featuring interactive experiences with big industry trucks and equipment, as well as hands-on STEM projects provided by Bayou STEM. These unique projects will include fizzy rockets, turkey bots, marshmallow catapults, disappearing ink, and more. Participants will also be able to learn about careers in agriculture, oil and gas, marine, construction, first responder and other local industries! The Touch A Truck Experience is $10 for members and $12 for non-members– tickets may be purchased in advance here. Tickets will be $15 on the day-of.