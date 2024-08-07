Weekend Roundup: August 9-11

Krewe of Hercules Festival on the Bayou & Fishing Rodeo | August 9 – 11 | Barry P. Bonvillian Civic Center– The Krewe of Hercules Festival on the Bayou & Fishing Rodeo is one of our area’s largest fishing rodeos with outstanding entertainment! Adult and children’s divisions with fresh and saltwater categories. Adult tickets are $30 and children’s are $15. Daily tickets for entertainment are $10. The jambalaya cook-off will be held on Saturday from 11am – 3pm, with a live auction at 7pm. Fishing rodeo tickets include admission to daily entertainment. This year, the line-up includes:

Friday, Aug. 9:

8pm – midnight – Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition

Saturday, Aug. 10:

10am-1pm – Tet Dur

2pm-6pm – Shorts in December

9pm – 1am – After Party

2024 Baby Bash | August 10 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Terrebonne General Women’s Health Center– Join Terrebonne General Health Center for the annual 2024 Baby Bash, the premier event for new and expecting parents and families of infants and toddlers. Stay current on baby and toddler health and wellness, and celebrate “National Breastfeeding Month.” Event highlights include:

Free Goodie Bags for the First 75 Families

Free Baby Info Sessions with Medical Professionals

Free Child Seat Safety by Certified Technicians

CASA of Terrebonne’s Pairings for a Purpose | August 10 from 6 – 10 p.m. | Mardi Gras Hall, Houma– CASA of Terrebonne is set to bring the excitement of Las Vegas to downtown Houma with its 3rd Annual “Pairings for a Purpose” event. This year’s fundraiser promises a night of entertainment, featuring 10 game tables, live performances, and authentic Las Vegas flair! Tickets are priced at $85 per person, which includes $500 in playing chips, refreshments, and cocktails paired with tasting samples from locally-owned vendors. All proceeds from the event will support CASA of Terrebonne’s mission to advocate for children in foster care by providing independent and objective representation in court.