Weekend Roundup: February 16-18

Comedy Night | February 16 from 8 – 11 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers– Come early to secure a seat, with doors opening at 5 p.m. This bayou comedy show features real comedians and open mic’ers from all over the state! Must be 18+ to attend. Spigot’s will be on site with an amazing variety of pub grub to enjoy. Open mic sign ups start at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or through Eventbrite.

Dee’s Ranch & Rodeo Grand Opening | February 17 form 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | 7486 HWY 308, Lockport– Although Dee’s Ranch & Rodeo has been open and operating since late 2023, the store will host an official Grand Opening event. The event will include a roast pig, pastalaya, music, giveaways, refreshments, and more. Anyone in the community is invite to come, eat, celebrate, and shop!

SOUPer Bowl Cook-off | February 17 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Cannata’s Parking lot on West Park– Join the United Way of South Louisiana for the 2024 Soup, Gumbo and Chili Cook-Off! For $5, attendees can enjoy a large selection of soups, entertainment for children, and much more! Proceeds will go to benefit the United Way for South Louisiana’s 18 member agencies and Hurricane Ida recovery.

StoryWalk Event | February 17 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Houma Courthouse Square– In addition to the month-long StoryWalk, Thrive Together will host a free flagship event. Families are invited to come enjoy a reading of I Am Enough, snacks and refreshments, a scavenger hunt with prizes, dancing, singing, and a special event– a drum making workshop and drum playing with the FiYaYa Indian Club, in partnership with the Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum. Families will also be able to take photos with an arch from Blondie Balloons and Magical Moments PhotoBooth.

French Lessons at the Distillery | February 17 from 3 – 4 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers– At the end of this six week course you will be able to recite the alphabet along with words and phrases for each letter. In this week’s course, we continue follow Gaston as he learns the letters F-K. Some of the words we will cover are: faux pas, garçon, huracan, île d’chêne, joie de vivre, and kerchief. Following this class, two classes in the series remain.