Weekend Roundup: February 2-4

Krewe of Hercules parade | 6 – 11:30 p.m. | Houma– Houma, Westside route.

Black History Genealogy Workshop | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Thibodaux Library– Genealogist Gaynell Brady will help residents learn about their family’s Black history genealogy. This program is in partnership with the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center, Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve. The program is intended for adults and is free and open to the public. Registration is not required to attend. The Thibodaux Library is located at 705 W. Fifth Street.

Krewe of Tee Caillou parade | 12 – 5 p.m. | Chauvin

Krewe des Couyons parade | 1 – 5 p.m. | Golden Meadow

French Lessons at the Distillery | 3 – 4 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers– At the end of the six week course, you will be able to recite the alphabet along with words and phrases for each letter. The book we will be using is ABC Cajun Alphabet, Written and Illustrated by James Rice. In this week’s lesson you will follow “Gaston, the Green-Nosed Alligator as he leans the alphabet using Cajun word and phrases. Today we will cover letters A-E with phrases such as aigrette, bouré (and how to play the game), cochon, daim, and écoute (and a few Mardi Gras words too!)

Krewe of Aquarius parade | 6 – 11:30 p.m. | Houma– Houma, Westside route.

Krewe of Versailles parade | 12 – 5 p.m. | Larose

Krewe of Hyacinthians parade | 12:30 – 6 p.m. | Houma

Krewe of Titans parade | 1:30 – 8 p.m. | Houma– Follows Hyacinthians, Houma Westside route

Krewe of Shaka parade | 12:30 – 5 p.m. | Thibodaux

Krewe of Ambrosia parade | 1:30 – 5 p.m. Thibodaux– Follows Shaka, Thibodaux.