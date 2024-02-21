Weekend Roundup: February 23-25

Southern Louisiana Boat, Sport, & RV Show | – Barry Bonvillian Civic Center– The entire Civic Center packed with your favorite equipment and products make this one of the Largest Boat & RV Shows and Sales on the Gulf Coast! Over 100,000 sq. ft. of the latest boats and RVs plus: guides, fishing tackle, fishing rods, apparel, campground info, resort info, boat lifts, and more!

Houma Precision Ag Summit | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Fletcher Technical Community College- The Summit will provide an opportunity for agricultural producers and industry professionals to gather and exchange ideas about precision agriculture best practices and techniques to be incorporated into real-world use on today’s farms. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn from and ask questions of industry leaders from Range, a Case IH dealership; Sunshine Quality Solutions, a John Deere dealership; amongst others.

Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Downtown Houma– The Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff features 30+ cooking teams serving their best dishes cooked in cast iron cookware. For just a small admission fee, you can taste everything, vote for your favorite, and support a great cause! All event proceeds benefit the many local service projects of the Rotary Club of Houma, including education, leadership, and veteran projects in our community. ​In addition to delicious food, the Cast Iron Cookoff will have live local music, a Cast Iron Crawl throughout downtown Houma, and local artists displaying their work. The event is expanding to include both sides of the Courthouse Square and the Rotary Centennial Plaza! See the map below for the new and improved layout, including our three entrance gates.

Final reminders: Final reminders: Register for the Cast Iron Crawl at Gate 1 any time Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (https://houmacrawl.eventbrite.com for info)

Cookoff is 12 – 4 p.m. Come early, come hungry!

Visit the art & craft vendors in the Rotary Centennial Plaza without entry fee.