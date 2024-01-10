Weekend Roundup: January 12- 14

Cajun Dance Lessons | January 12 from 6 – 8 p.m. | Terrebonne Folklife Culture Center, Houma– Cajun Dance Lessons return with more classes this January! Classes will be limited to 20 couples, so be sure to register ahead of time. Call (985) 873-6408 with any questions or to register for an upcoming class.

Weenie Spaghetti Festival and Cook Off | January 13 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Houma Courthouse Square– The festival will feature a Chili Cook Off, Weenie Spaghetti Cook Off, and a Bloody Mary Contest, while dancing to live music from the Cajun Music Preservation Society and Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous! Children will enjoy a kids crafting corner courtesy of the Bayou Regional Arts Foundation with noodle art and face painting. Entrance to the festival is $10.

Eat Right Flavor Fest Houma | January 13 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Rouses, MLK location, Houma-Join Rouses Dietitian April for samples of some of your favorite local products and learn more about eating right with Rouses! The event will feature: Chef Paul Magic Seasonings, Parish Rice, Blue Top Sauce, LA Pepper Exchange, Swamp Dragon, Tony’s Chachere’s. Also featuring Crispy Greens, Milo’s Tea, Moov Milk, & Big Little Shrimp. All samples are indoors – rain or shine! This event is at the Rouses 2233 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Houma store only.

Thibodaux Gun Show | January 13 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. & January 14 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Harang Municipal Auditorium, Thibodaux– Back for a second show in Thibodaux, with some of best dealers in the state. Concessions available.