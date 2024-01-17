Weekend Roundup: January 19-21

Financial Wellness Seminar with Kelly Ortego | 10:30 a.m. | Thibodaux Library Branch– Lafourche Parish Public Library and Fletcher Technical Community College invite community members to come learn strategies and tips to become financially stable. No registration is required. The Thibodaux Library Branch is located at 705 West Fifth St. Call (985) 447-4119 for more information.

Cajun Dance Lessons | 6 – 8:00 p.m. | Terrebonne Folklife Culture Center– Join the fun at the final Cajun Dance class this month! Classes will be limited to 20 couples, so be sure to register ahead of time. Call (985) 873-6408 with any questions or to register for an upcoming class.

Mudbug Brewry’s 90s Trivia Night | January 19 from 7 p.m.- till | Mudbug Brewery, Thibodaux-Calling all ’90s fanatics! Get ready to test your knowledge and relive the glory days at this epic night of ’90s nostalgia, laughter, and friendly competition. Limited spots are available, so make sure to reserve your team’s spot ASAP. Flaminguyen Food Truck will be on site with delicious food!

Roman Robichaux Foundation Pickleball Tournament | 8:30 a.m. | Lockport Recreation Center– The Roman Robichaux Foundation will host a Pickleball Tournament as their first event of 2024 to raise money for a middle/high school scholarship. Read more about Roman Robichaux’s story and the local foundation here. The Pickleball Tournament will take place at the Lockport Recreation Center at 5610 LA-1. Registration is $35 per player, and interested players can register here. Registration closes on January 18, 2024 at 3:00 p.m.

The Traveling Comic Book Store | January 20 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Wingate by Wyndham, Houma– Find everything you can find at a comic book store! Admission is $1 for adults and kids 12 and under get in free. The admission is also an entry into a raffle for the $50 shopping spree! Drawing at 2:30 p.m.

Leaf Confetti | January 20 at 1 p.m. | Terrebonne Parish Main Library– Hosted by the Krewe of Tradition, this workshop is geared to create “confetti” using naturally resourced leaves! The leaves maybe pressed, crunched, and even punctured to create designs as confetti.

Krewe of Tradition Tableau | January 20 Beginning at 6 p.m. | Intracoastal Club, Houma– Gathering under the theme of Enchantment Under the Sea, the public is invited to the event that honors the Royal Court of 2023! Children are permitted to attend the non-smoking event from 6 – 8 p.m. Potluck contributions are appreciated, and the night will feature performances by Sebby Pecanty, Ari, and Grace Sarre. General admission is $10 or membership to the Krewe is $30 and includes Tableau admission. Adult entertainment later in the night includes DJ Lingerie and DJ Smalls.

Beep Beep & the Jeeps | January 19 from 6 – 9 p.m. | La Carreta– Celebrate the end of this week with tacos and rock music!