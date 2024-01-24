Weekend Roundup: January 26-28

Grand Isle 100 Live Oaks Planting | 9 a.m. | Grand Isle– The Grand Isle Garden Club, Restore Grand Isle, and Restore or Retreat are excited to announce that they have been awarded a grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful to plant over 100 live oaks on the island! Restore or Retreat is looking for volunteers to participate in the event. If you are interested in participating, please visit the official event page and send them a Facebook message.

St. Mary’s Nativity annual Cook-Off Fest, Bake-Off, 5K Run, Car Show, Craft Show and Antique Tractor Show | January 27 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Raceland– Experience mouthwatering flavors and toe-tapping music along historic Bayou Lafourche! Beignets and coffee will be for sale starting at 8 a.m., Cook-Off serving will begin at 11 a.m. The categories for the Cook-Off are: gumbo, sauce piquante, cracklins, jambalaya, pastalaya and chef’s choice. Burgers, hot fogs, chili, sweets, beer and drinks will be sold starting at 10 a.m. The Car/Truck Show & Antique Tractor Show will begin at 8 a.m. In addition, there will be activities for kids and music. Bring your chairs and come out to dance, eat, and pass a good time!

Bayou King Cake Festival | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Downtown Thibodaux– Join Lafourche Education Foundation for the 2nd Annual Bayou King Cake Festival! Taste king cakes, watch the children’s wagon parade, listen to music by Souled Out and toast the start of Mardi Gras with Thibodaux Mardi Gras Krewe Royalty. The 2024 festival will feature many improvements including a bigger footprint, an improved ticketing and entry system and a children’s activity corner. The Bayou King Cake Festival’s proceeds will support Lafourche Parish Public Schools and Teachers.

Cedric Watson: Louisiana Swamp Stomp Music Series | 6 – 9 p.m. | Gina’s At The Legion– Join a live Cajun music with Cedric Watson as part of our The Louisiana Swamp Stomp Music Series! Thank you to the Bayou Regional Arts Council and the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development for making this event possible.

Krewe of Aphrodite Children’s Mini-Parade | 10 – 12 p.m. | Rouses Market, 2233 Martin Luther King Blvd.– Children ages 12 and under are invited to participate. No motorized floats allowed. Bring your own beads, trinkets and candy to throw. King Cake will be served to participants. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd in Best Individual Costume; Best Group Costume; Best Float.