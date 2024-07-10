Weekend Roundup: July 12-14

Blue Boot Fishing Rodeo | July 11 – July 13 | Tarpon Pavillion, Grand Isle– The Blue Boot Rodeo is the major fundraiser for the Riley John’s Blue Boot Foundation. The foundation’s purpose is the promote awareness of water safety and drowning prevention. The rodeo is a three-day event filled with fishing & fun!! Join us in support of a cause that is near and dear to our hearts.

Rotary Plaza Music Series: Russ Cheramie | July 11 from 5 – 8 p.m. | Centennial Plaza in downtown Houma– Free music every Thursday evening on the Rotary Centennial Plaza in downtown Houma.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical | July 12 – July 28 | Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne– Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Evening performances begin at 7:00PM and Matinee performances begin at 2 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased online here: https://houmalittletheatre.com/?page_id=4260

Bayou Lafourche Folklife and Heritage Museum Grand Reopening | July 13 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | The Bayou Lafourche Folklife and Heritage Museum– Located at 110 Main Street in Lockport, the museum is excited to announce its grand reopening! After 30 years of service, the museum’s operations were forced to pause during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, but now the doors will once again open to visitors and residents. The Bayou Lafourche Folklife and Heritage Museum features exhibits displaying the history and cultural heritage of the bayou communities through Cajun music, Mardi Gras traditions, local art, wooden decoys, bayou lifestyle artifacts and more. The museum will also debut a new temporary exhibit featuring the history of the Holy Savior School and Church. The public is invited to attend the official grand reopening festivities including free admission, light refreshments and self-guided tours.

Bingo & Mimosas (Blue Boot Rodeo event) | July 13 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Grand Isle Tarpon Pavilion– Card sales start at 9:30 a.m. $30 includes 10 game packet cards, bingo marker, two mimosas and a chance to win a custom Blue Boot Rodeo ice chest. Additional mimosas available for $2 a glass. Limited VIP tables available: $500 for 8 seats, 8 card sets, bingo markers, bottomless mimosas and weight entries for custom Blue Boot Rodeo ice chest. Cash Prizes

$100 a game / $500 blackout.

Luminate Houma: Cantina Flies & Cournoyer House Band | July 13 from 6– 8 p.m. | Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, Downtown Houma– This Luminate will start at 6 p.m. as The Cournoyer Center for Music Performance has partnered with Luminate Houma and is thrilled to announce “Be Bald, Be Beautiful,” an inspiring event and fundraiser in support of St. Baldrick’s Foundation, dedicated to funding childhood cancer research. Music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be served by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro. In addition to great food & a great show, the Bayou Regional Arts Council will be showcasing our local artists with their art as well. If you would like to showcase your artwork, please email director@bayouarts.org for more information. Because this is an outdoor event, we have to keep a close eye on weather conditions. If the weather forecast shows a high possibility of rain on Saturday afternoon, we will bring the show inside a local downtown venue.

3rd Annual Juice Fest | July 14 at 4 p.m. | Courthouse Square, Downtown Houma– Come out and join the Deejay and Friends for a great music festival!