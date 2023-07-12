Weekend Roundup: July 14-16

Island Strong Music Fest | Tarpon Rodeo Pavilion, Grand Isle- The second annual Island Strong Music Fest is a two-day festival featuring live music, food, craft booths and various other vendors that will support Grand Isle’s recovery from Hurricane Ida. For the entertainment line and bracelet prices click here.

Escape to Margaritaville | Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne- Kick off your flip flops and set your clock to island time in a tropical paradise where love and laughter are the keys to growing older but not up. The local cast will sing and dance their way into your heart on a perfect summer night! Read more here. Tickets may be purchased on Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s website.