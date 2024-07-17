Weekend Roundup: July 19-21

Island Strong Music Fest | July 18 – July 20 | Tarpon Rodeo Pavilion – The three-day festival will feature live music, food, craft booths and various other vendors that will support Grand Isle’s recovery from Hurricane Ida. All proceeds go to rebuilding Grand Isle’s recreational facilities and other projects vital to the town’s recovery.

Rotary Plaza Music Series | July 18 from 5 – 8 p.m. | Rotary Centennial Plaza– Listen to free music every Thursday evening in downtown Houma! This week’s performance is by Casie & Joy, with guest Jonny.

We the People July Mixer | July 18 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. | The Oaks, Thibodaux– If you are curious about COVID, the vaccine, mandates, unconstitutional actions, hidden agendas, why, who and what is behind COVID, you will want to hear from these two professionals. Also joining us is Louisiana State Rep. Beryl Amedee with the latest updates from the legislative session on how you, as a Louisiana citizen are protected if there is another pandemic.

SOLA’s The Little Mermaid, Jr. | July 19 – July 21 |Terrebonne High School Auditorium– South Louisiana Center for the Arts proudly presents their 2024 Summer Production of The Little Mermaid Jr.! Guests will watch the talented student cast dive “under the sea” with Ariel and her aquatic companions in Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr., adapted from Disney’s Broadway show and film, featuring Academy Award-winning music and delightful book and lyrics! Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved tale, Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR. offers a captivating story about the sacrifices made for love and acceptance.