Weekend Roundup: July 21-23

Shrek the Musical | July 21 – July 30 | Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve- The Thibodaux Playhouse presents a musical featuring an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Featuring over 50 local cast members, this is a show you don’t want to miss!

Comedy at the Distillery | :00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers- Tickets available at the door or through Eventbrite. Tickets are $10 for general admission, and $25 VIP balcony viewing. Doors open at 5 p.m. Come early to secure a seat. This bayou comedy show features real comedians and open mic’ers from all over the state. Must be 18+ to attend. Show may contain explicit content. This month’s comedian line up is: Amanda G, Taj Washington and Gavin Richard, and is hosted by touring comedian Isaac Kozell, Comedy. Spigot’s will be on site with an amazing variety of pub grub to enjoy!

Escape to Margaritaville | Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne- Kick off your flip flops and set your clock to island time in a tropical paradise where love and laughter are the keys to growing older but not up. The local cast will sing and dance their way into your heart on a perfect summer night! Read more here. Tickets may be purchased on Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s website.

Down Dog for a Cause | 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Root2Rise- Root2Rise will host a yoga event to benefit the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. All community members are invited to join instructor Amy for a donation-based, all-levels flow with proceeds going towards the purchase of needed supplies for the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. Cash or Venmo donations will be accepted on the day of the event, and attendees are also encouraged to bring any spare blankets they may have to donate to the shelter. For more information about the upcoming event, please visit Root2Rise’s official Facebook.