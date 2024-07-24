Weekend Roundup: July 26-28

Rotary Plaza Music Series July 25 from 5 – 8 p.m. Rotary Centennial Plaza– Enjoy free music every Thursday evening on the Rotary Centennial Plaza in downtown Houma. This week’s series features JP Bourgeois!

Junior Auxiliary of Houma Provisional Information Session July 25 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Rotary Centennial Plaza, Houma– Are you interested in joining Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s next Provisional class? This drop-in/come and go session is the perfect opportunity to meet current active members, ask questions and learn all about JAH’s mission! Come enjoy live music, light refreshments and learn all about how JAH is the place for you!

The Brick Yard of South La, LLC Ribbon Cutting July 26 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. 3655 W. Main St., Gray– Be a part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony as The Brick Yard of South La, LLC unveils its new showroom. Food and drinks will be provided for attendees.

Olympics Opening Day Watch Party July 26 from 6 – 9 p.m. Peppers Pizzeria Houma– Join us for complimentary bites in the Event Room at Peppers Pizzeria while we watch the Olympic Opening Day Ceremony! Be sure to wear USA colors and get $5 off the Beer Wall at The Pour House!

3rd Annual Paws for a Cause Trivia Night July 27 at 5 p.m. TPSO Rifle Range at 2100 Savanne Road, Houma– The Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter (FTAS) will host their 3rd Annual Paws for a Cause Trivia Night. There event will include lots of door prizes, a half and half raffle, and food and drinks available for purchase. One hundred percent of proceeds go to benefit Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and our homeless pet population. Six member teams can register for $150 a table ($25 a person). Registration will take place in-person at the event. Tables can also be reserved by contacting Layla Foret at (985) 981-0457 or emailing FTASinfo@gmail.com.

Shop Rite Grand Reopening and Ribbon Cutting July 31 from 10:30 – 11:59 a.m. 1037 Grand Caillou Rd., Houma– After being damaged in a hurricane, Shop Rite has rebuilt and is eager to serve the Houma community once again. Join in the celebration of their grand reopening!





