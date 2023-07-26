Weekend Roundup July 28-30

Finding Nemo, Jr. – Houma Municipal Auditorium– SOLA (South Louisiana Center for the Arts) is excited to present their Summer Production of Finding Nemo Jr. this weekend, July 28-30, 2023, at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:00 p.m., and the Sunday showing is at 2 p.m.

Mutzie at Fremin’s Comedy Show7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fremin’s Restaurant- Mutzie will be returning to Fremins Restaurant. Mutzie has appeared on six seasons of BET’S Comic View and was named New Orleans Entertainer of the year twice. He has also performed on 65 cruises a year for six straight years for Carnival cruise lines. Check out the show and get a good laugh!

Escape to Margaritaville | Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne- Kick off your flip flops and set your clock to island time in a tropical paradise where love and laughter are the keys to growing older but not up. The local cast will sing and dance their way into your heart on a perfect summer night! Read more here. Tickets may be purchased on Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s website.