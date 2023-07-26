Weekend Roundup July 28-30

Finding Nemo, Jr. | July 28 – July 30 | Houma Municipal Auditorium– SOLA (South Louisiana Center for the Arts) is excited to present their Summer Production of Finding Nemo Jr. this weekend, July 28-30, 2023, at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:00 p.m., and the Sunday showing is at 2 p.m.
Mutzie at Fremin’s Comedy Show | July 28 and 29, shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. | Fremin’s Restaurant- Mutzie will be returning to Fremins Restaurant. Mutzie has appeared on six seasons of BET’S Comic View and was named New Orleans Entertainer of the year twice. He has also performed on 65 cruises a year for six straight years for Carnival cruise lines. Check out the show and get a good laugh!
Escape to Margaritaville | July 14 – 30 | Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne- Kick off your flip flops and set your clock to island time in a tropical paradise where love and laughter are the keys to growing older but not up. The local cast will sing and dance their way into your heart on a perfect summer night! Read more here. Tickets may be purchased on Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s website.
Cajun Dance Lessons | July 28, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Folklife Culture Center, Houma- The Folklife Culture Center presents Cajun Dance Lessons! Class size is limited to 20 couples. Cost is $5 per person, each week. Call 985-873-6408 to register. Additional upcoming class dates include August 4, and August 11, 2023.
Firewater Fais Do-Do Featuring Strait Hag | July 28 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers– Lift your spirits to the music of Strait Hag at a live performance!
Heroes 5K |July 29 at 8 a.m. | Harold J. Callais Student Recreation Center, Nicholls State University- Presented by the Nicholls State Veterans Organization, the Heroes 5K honors local heroes by supporting their families. This 5K will be in honor of Detective Sgt. Nicholas Pepper, with proceeds going to his family.