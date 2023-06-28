Weekend Roundup: July 4th Weekend

Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo | 12:00 p.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Port Fourchon Pavilion- The fishing rodeo, which has been a community staple since 1948, will take place at the new Fourchon Pavillion from June 29- July 1, 2023. This event is family-friendly, so everyone is welcome to come soak in the sun and enjoy a weekend of fishing, live music, and fun! For full schedule fo events click here.

Yoga & Cocktails | 6:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers – Yoga Flow will be lead by Andie & Cassi. Stay for drinks, snacks and music. Tickets are $20 and include a drink ticket. Yoga flow starts at 6 p.m., followed by cocktails at 7 p.m. and live music with Bri & Evan at 8 p.m.

Market at the Marina | 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Marina across from Terrebonne General Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association invite you to kick off your weekend-long freedom celebration with Market at the Marina. Support local vendors by finding what need for your 4th of July BBQ, and don’t forget to wear your red white and blue! Read more here.

TPL Art Supply Swap | 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | TPL Main Branch – Come stock up on supplies for your long-time hobby, or pick up supplies for a new hobby! Find out more at mytpl.org/artsupplyswap. The Bayou Regional Arts Council will be on hand to talk about their artist network and opportunities. The first 100 adult and teen patrons will receive a free souvenir tote bag courtesy of BRAC.

Celebrate Freedom 4th of July event | 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Houma Court Square – Join We The People of the Bayou Community at the to celebrate the nation’s birthday under the beautiful oaks in Houma! The Celebrate Freedom event will include live music, and will be an evening full of patriotism and praise for this country. Bring your chairs, blankets, and family members– all are welcome!

Let Freedom Ring Festival | 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Peltier Park, Thibodaux – Celebrate Independence Day with a fun-filled afternoon including food, shopping, live music, a cake walk, a cornhole tournament, an auction, and a bike parade and contest! Be sure to stay for the fireworks display at 9 p.m. Read more here.