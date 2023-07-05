Weekend Roundup: July 7-9

5th Annual Blue Boot Fishing Rodeo | July 6 -July 8 | Grand Isle- The annual Blue Boot Fishing Rodeo is a family-oriented event that features both in-shore and off-shore divisions, along with plenty of family activities over three days. All proceeds from the event will go towards educating elementary school students and parents on drowning prevention as well as scholarships to local seniors in the area. For more information, click here.

Meangirls High School Edition | July 7 at 7 p.m., July 8 at 7 p.m., July 9 at 3 p.m. | Mary and Al Danos Theater- Nicholls State University 2023 Performing Arts Camp is set to host three performances of “Mean Girls: High School Version”. The three performances directed by Rhodes&Rhodes Productions featuring 30 talented teenagers. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in 113 Shaver Gym or online here. Showtimes will take place on:

Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 9 at 3 p.m.

Summer Fest 2023 | July 8 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Larry J. Randolph Park, Gray- The Gray Improvement Committee presents Summer Fest 2023, promoting unity in the community. Enjoy live music, food, drinks, and more! Mingle, and shop around with the vendors while learning about the positive things that are happening throughout the community.

Thibodaux’s Exotic Pet Expo | July 8 at 8:00 a.m. – July 9 at 5:00 p.m. | Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium, Thibodaux- This exciting, indoor event is a must-see for animal lovers of all ages. You’ll have the chance to explore a wide range of exotic birds, reptiles, and mammals, all in one place. The expo will also feature a variety of supplies, pet food, and other goodies to help you care for your furry or scaly friends. This unique, indoor event offers a chance to explore a range of exotic birds, reptiles, and mammals in one place. The expo will also feature a variety of pet supplies and pet food.

Luminate Houma on the Bandstand with The Josh Garrett Band | July 8 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | Downtown Houma Courthouse Square- Join the outdoor event at the Houma Bandstand! This outdoor event is family-friendly and free to the public with exceptional local talent; bring your fold-out chairs and get ready to enjoy the show. CASA of Terrebonne will be providing activities for the kids. Food & Drinks will be available at local establishments within walking distance like Mahony’s, Boxer & the Barrel, Downtown Jeaux, Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, & Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. In addition to great food & a great show, the Bayou Regional Arts Council will be showcasing our local artists with their art as well.