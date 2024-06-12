WEEKEND ROUNDUP: June 14-16

Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild announces June 2024 Artist of the MonthJune 12, 2024
Father’s Day Brunch, motorcycle rides, festivals, and more– make the most of your weekend on the Bayou, June 14-16!
- Charcuterie and Loaded Cheers for Dad | June 15, 8:00 AM-2:00 PM | Da Boot Nutrition – Get ready for a Father’s Day celebration like no other! Indulge in their selection of delicious protein shakes, loaded teas, and loaded refreshers to keep you cool and energized, Browse the offerings from The Perfect Pair “Fine Charcuterie Designs” to find the perfect gift for Dad.
- Zydeco Harley-Davidson Father’s Day Ride | June 15, 9:00 AM | Houma – Come out to Zydeco Harley-Davidson Father’s Day Ride in Houma for a fun event celebrating Dad!
- Boys to Men: Session 3 | June 15, 10:00 -11:00 AM | Houma – Join the Terrebonne Parish North Branch Library for “Boys To Men,” a powerful, four-week series dedicated to empowering young men through inspiring talks and engaging discussions. Each Boys To Men session features distinguished speakers who share their life experiences, challenges, and successes, offering valuable insights and advice on personal growth, leadership and responsibility. This series aims to guide boys on their journey to manhood, fostering a community of support and mentorship. Session 3 will feature Dr. John Navy at the North Branch Library.
- TPPL Father’s Day Birdhouse Craft | June 15, 1:00 PM | Houma– Build a birdhouse with Dad! Come join us at the Main Library’s Children’s Department for a Special Father’s Day Craft! Registration is required. Call 985-876-5861 or click here.
- 2nd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival | June 15, 2:00-5:00 PM | MLK Park – The Juneteenth Freedom Festival will return for its 2nd year to Thibodaux. The celebration will include crafts, drinks, live music, games for kids, spoken word poetry, a raffle, guest speakers, and more for attendees to enjoy.
- Grady V’s Father’s Day Brunch | June 16 from 10:00 AM-3:00 PM | Grady V’s – Come out for the Annual Father’s Day Brunch at Grady V’s! Adults – $45, Children Under 10 – $15. Reservation only, click here to reserve.
- 12th Annual United Houma Nation “Celebrating Abilities” Disabilities Awareness Powwow | June 15-16 | Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center– The United Houma Nation (“UHN”) Powwow is returning this summer after a five-year hiatus. The 12th Annual “Celebrating Abilities” Disabilities Awareness Powwow is set for June 15-16, 2024 – Father’s Day weekend – inside the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma. The grand entries take place at noon and at 7:00 PM on Saturday, June 15 and at noon on Sunday, June 16, 2024. This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 10:00 AM. The “Celebrating Abilities” Powwow honors individuals with disabilities for the talents and abilities they contribute to our community, and according to the organizers, the powwow circle is the perfect place to embrace the inclusion of individuals with disabilities into all aspects of the community.