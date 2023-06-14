Weekend Roundup: June 16-18

Comedy at the Distillery | 7:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers– Come early to secure a seat. This bayou comedy show features real comedians and open mic’ers from all over the state! Must be 18+ to attend. This month’s show is hosted by the hilarious Isaac Kozell, and a special double feature RedBean and Carrey Bee. Spigot’s will be on site with some amazing pub grub so come hungry! Want to show off your funny bone? Open mic sign ups start at 7 p.m. before show!

Donuts with Dads | June 17 at 11 a.m. | Terrebonne Parish Main Library– Enjoy donuts and family crafts to celebrate dads, uncles, grandpas, guardians and all for Father’s Day. Registration is required by calling 985-876-5861 ext. 115.

Thibodaux on Tap | 5:00 p.m.– 10:00 p.m. | Historic Downtown Thibodaux– Join us for the first craft beer festival in Thibodaux and Lafourche Parish! Craft beer samples, local food vendors, and live music are on tap for this inaugural event in Historic Downtown Thibodaux. Read more here.