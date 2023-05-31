Weekend Roundup June 2-4

Gheen’s Bon Mange Festival | June 2 at 8:00 p.m. – June 4 at 5:00 p.m. | Vacherie- Gheens Community Center-Join the fun at the 49th Annual Gheens Bon Mange’ Festival! Admission is free, and the event includes a cornhole tournament, live auctions, an arts and crafts show, live music and delicious Cajun food.
Disturbance at the Distillery | June 2 from7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers- BTD proudly presents live professional wrestling, featuring the top independent stars of the Gulf Coast including NJPW Strong star Barrett Brown, Rey Fury, Xtian Blake, Vordell Walker and more! Bell time is 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20, come early for seating as it is limited. VIP tables are available. All ages welcome! Brought to you by Bayou Independent Wrestling, a Spilt Liquor Production.
Market at the Marina | June 3 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina – Terrebonne General Health System and Houma Downtown Development Company, present their monthly outdoor farmers market. This month’s event will feature local vendors selling local goods and produce, as well as meat and seafood, homemade body care products, and more! The market also features the Marina Sprouts Kid Club, St. Matthew’s STEM Lab, Little Arts Studio, and more!
Free Community Health Screening | June 3 from 8:00 a.m.– 12:00 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina- Terrebonne General Health System will offer free health screening through the Mobile CARE Clinic at this month’s Market at the Marina. Spots are limited, schedule your appointment online.
Summer Outdoor Yoga Series | June 3 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. | Bayou Country Sports Park– Hosted by Root 2 Rise, celebrate Houma and our community with outdoor yoga! Join in for a Saturday morning practice full of summer vibes. The next session will be July 8 in Maple Street Park.
TPL Summer Chalk Contest | June 3 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | TPL Main Library Branch- Get creative and kick off the summer with a friendly chalk contest for kids, with a chance to win prizes.
Celebrate 50 years of service with Junior Auxiliary of Houma | June 3 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | TPL Main Library Branch- Junior Auxiliary of Houma is commemorating 50 years of service in Terrebonne Parish with a celebratory 50 Year Reception and opening of a temporary library exhibit. The reception will honor JA of Houma’s community partners, supporters, and members over the years. It is open to the public and refreshments will be provided. The library exhibit features photos, memorabilia, and milestones since JA of Houma was first formed. The exhibit will be on display until July 30. Read more here.