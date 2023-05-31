Weekend Roundup June 2-4

Cajun Heritage Festival | 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Larose Civic Center- A hunter’s dream, the Cajun Heritage Festival showcases a decoy show and live auction, plus carving demos, duck calling contests, Cajun food, vendors and raffles. The festival celebrates the Cajun heritage of Lafourche Parish and is free and open to the public. Stop by and enjoy the display of hundreds of uniquely designed duck decoys! Read more here.

Gheen’s Bon Mange Festival | 8:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Vacherie- Gheens Community Center-Join the fun at the 49th Annual Gheens Bon Mange’ Festival! Admission is free, and the event includes a cornhole tournament, live auctions, an arts and crafts show, live music and delicious Cajun food. Disturbance at the Distillery | 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers- BTD proudly presents live professional wrestling, featuring the top independent stars of the Gulf Coast including NJPW Strong star Barrett Brown, Rey Fury, Xtian Blake, Vordell Walker and more! Bell time is 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20, come early for seating as it is limited. VIP tables are available. All ages welcome! Brought to you by Bayou Independent Wrestling, a Spilt Liquor Production.

