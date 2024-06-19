WEEKEND ROUNDUP: June 21-23

Bayou Culture Collaborative June Meeting | June 21, 12:00 PM-1:30 PM | Online – The Bayou Culture Collaborative invites the public to join in their our June gathering of people and organizations focused on preserving Louisiana’s heritage and examining the effects of land loss on local culture. Speaker Jessica Dandridge, The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans, will present on the topic “Community led adaptation and mitigation as the core to water justice and climate resiliency strategies.” The meeting will be held on Friday, June 21, 2024, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Central, via Zoom, where access is free. You can register here for the meeting: https://nicholls-edu.zoom.us/…/tZUoc…

Boys to Men: Session 3 | June 22, 10:00 -11:00 AM | Houma – Join the Terrebonne Parish North Branch Library for “Boys To Men,” a powerful, four-week series dedicated to empowering young men through inspiring talks and engaging discussions. Each Boys To Men session features distinguished speakers who share their life experiences, challenges, and successes, offering valuable insights and advice on personal growth, leadership and responsibility. This series aims to guide boys on their journey to manhood, fostering a community of support and mentorship. Session 4 will feature Thomas Nguyen at the North Branch Library.

Caged Warrior Championships | June 22, 6:30 PM | Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center – Inya Face Fight Productions presents the CWC Caged Warrior Championships 32 at the Barry P Bonvillain Civic Center this weekend. Call 985-873-2582 for more information.

Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous at the Distillery | June 22, 1:00 PM | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers – Get ready to party with Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous! ($10 cover) It’s all going down at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers on June 22, 2024. Spilt Liquor Productions will be running sound so you know this is going to be an epic time! Come hungry because Flami Nguyen will be in the house for a food pop up.