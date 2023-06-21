Weekend Roundup: June 23-25

Southern Feathers Aviary to host Thibodaux’s first ever Exotic Pet Expo
June 21, 2023

Creole Classic Fishing Tournament | June 2224 | Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle-Join the fun at the Creole Classic while enjoying food, door prizes, a corn hole tournament, live and silent auction, and entertainment Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are available on online – $40 adults and $20 kids. The 2023 beneficiaries include:


  • Bless Your Heart
  • Virtual Academy of Lafourche
  • Jackie Bartel’s Kid Conservation Fest
  • Fellowship of Christian Athletes Outdoors
  • Friends of Bayou Lafourche
