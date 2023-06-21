Weekend Roundup: June 23-25

Creole Classic Fishing Tournament | June 22–24 | Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle-Join the fun at the Creole Classic while enjoying food, door prizes, a corn hole tournament, live and silent auction, and entertainment Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are available on online – $40 adults and $20 kids. The 2023 beneficiaries include:
Manning Passing Academy | June 23-26 | Nicholls State University- For over 25 years, the Manning Passing Academy has been helping players fully realize their potential on and off of the football field. Whether you’re a QB, RB, WR, or TE, the Manning Passing Academy will help you grasp the fundamentals of your position, and basic offensive and defensive strategies. Learn more here.
S.A.R.A.H. Community Rally | June 24 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m | Houma Courthouse Square-Join the community rally to build awareness, hope and learning about the opioid crisis. Hear inspiring stories of survival, learn where to find help and resources. Naloxone and fentanyl test strips will be available.