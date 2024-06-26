Weekend Roundup: June 28-30

Bayou Regional Arts Council 3rd Annual Meet and Greet | June 28 from 7 – 9 p.m. | Rotary Centennial Plaza– Previously postponed from May 31, artists are invited to mix, mingle, and show off their work at the Rotary Centennial Plaza in downtown Houma.

Live After 5 | June 28 from 7 – 10 p.m. | Downtown Houma Bandstand- Celebrate the warm weather enjoying live music by Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous with friends and family! The mission of the Downtown Live After 5 series is to bring visitors to enjoy a free concert with local musicians, while encouraging people to visit and enjoy our downtown businesses. For information, updates, and more, please visit the Live After 5 Facebook.

Houma Elks Lodge #1193 Veterans Breakfast | June 29 from 8 – 11 a.m. | Downtown Elks Lodge, Houma– This special event is part of the lodge’s ongoing efforts to honor and support our local veterans. The breakfast is free for all veterans as a token of appreciation for their service and sacrifice. Non-veterans are also welcome to join in for a small fee of $5. The Veterans Breakfast aims to bring together members of the community to share a meal, stories, and camaraderie. It’s an opportunity for veterans to connect and for the community to express its gratitude for their service. For more information about the Veterans Breakfast, please contact Stephen Richard at houmaelks1193.news@gmail.com. The Downtown Elks Lodge, located at 7883 W Main St, Houma.

2nd Annual Celebrate Freedom Celebration – Honoring God, Family, and Country | June 30 from 6 – 8 p.m. | Courthouse Square, Downtown Houma– Join We the People as we come together to celebrate and reflect on our 248-year journey, acknowledging both the struggles and triumphs that have defined us as a nation. During this commemoration, we pay homage to our forefathers who devoted their lives to securing our freedom and laying the foundation for the liberties and opportunities we enjoy today. There will be food, fun, and fellowship, including music and kids’ activities, making it a memorable day for kids and adults alike. It’s a wonderful time to come together as a community and celebrate the spirit of freedom and unity!