Weekend Roundup: June 7-9

16th Annual Bubba Dove Fishing Rodeo | June 6 – 9 | Falgout Canal Marina– The annual event includes fishing, food, fun, and more! Tickets are $30 and include rodeo entry fee, rodeo t-shirt, food and soft drinks at the rodeo during scale times, boiled shrimp and jambalaya on Sunday, and entry into door prize drawing, including a $500 cash drawing (winner must be present), and music by Cassie and Johnny on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here https://cbo.io/tickets/bubbadove/tix.

47th Annual Cajun Heritage Festival | June 7 – 9 | Larose– Come out to Larose Civic Center for a yearly decoy show & auction, plus carving demos, and duck calling!

50th Annual Gheens Bon Mange Festival | June 7-9 | Vacherie– Come celebrate 50 years at the Gheens Bon Mange Festival with live bands, auctions, great Cajun dishes, and more at the Vacherie Gheens Community Center!

Marine Corps League Dept. of Louisiana 73rd Annual Convention | June 7 – 8 | Holiday Inn, Houma– Are you a Marine or Marine Veteran living in Louisiana or do you know someone who is? The Marine Corps League is a continuation of the camaraderie we shared in the Marine Corps, while still giving us a purpose and an opportunity to collectively represent our roots and help the communities we live in now. If you would like to know more about the Marine Corps League and to see if we have a Detachment in your area please call or email us directly. Contact 985-855-2316 or houmamcla@gmail.com

Deputy Jeremy Triche 8th Annual Spots and Dots Fishing Tournament | June 8 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | CoCo Marina, Cocodrie– The Deputy Jeremy Fallen Hero Foundation was formed after Deputy Jeremy Triche was killed in the Line of Duty in 2012. The foundation’s mission is to help support police officers, firefighters and first responders. We also support sheriff’s departments with K9 officers. Our major fundraiser, The Deputy Jeremy Triche Spots and Dots Fishing Tournament. Jeremy was an avid fisherman, so this was fitting to do this in his memory and to continue what he loved to do. https://jeremytrichehero.org/fishing-tournament.html

Summer Gospel Festival | June 8 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Downtown Houma Courthouse– New Zion Baptist Church and Pastor David B. Gilton present the Summer Gospel Festival, featuring performances by local choirs and musical groups. Come out to the for arts and crafts, food, praise, and fun!

Boys To Men: Session 2 | June 8 from 10 – 11 a.m. | Terrebonne Parish North Branch Library – “Boys To Men,” a powerful, four-week series dedicated to empowering young men through inspiring talks and engaging discussions. Each Boys To Men session features distinguished speakers who share their life experiences, challenges, and successes, offering valuable insights and advice on personal growth, leadership and responsibility. This series aims to guide boys on their journey to manhood, fostering a community of support and mentorship. Session 2 will feature Jason DeeJay Juice Patterson.

Bayou Cajuns Fundraiser feat. Michael Meche and the Cajun Stompers | June 8 from 11 a.m.– 4 p.m. | Houma Municipal Auditorium– Guests will enjoy live music, 50/50 drawing, delicious food, and a cake walk! Admission is $10, kids 12 and under are free, admission includes a meal. Treats and drinks available for an additional cost.

Thibodaux on Tap | June 8 from 5 – 8 p.m. | Downtown Thibodaux– Come out for the 2nd Annual Thibodaux on Tap Craft Beer Fest! Grab your beer-loving friends and enjoy samples of local brews, Cajun cuisine served up by local food vendors, and live music.