Weekend Roundup: June 9-11

15th Annual Bubba Dove Fishing Rodeo | – Falgout Canal Marina– The 15th Annual Bubba Dove Fishing Rodeo will be held June 8-11, hosted by the Gordon Dove, Jr. Foundation. Rodeo tickets are $30 per ticket. $1,000 Prize for 1st Place Bull Red, $1,000 for the Biggest Fish Overall. Ticket includes: Rodeo entry fee & Rodeo t-shirt; Entry into door prize drawing (includes a $500 Cash Drawing winner must be present); Food and soft drinks at the rodeo during scale times; shrimp boil on June 11.

Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend | – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) invites you to take part in its annual Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11. Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend is an opportunity for residents and visitors to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license.

Flag Day Ceremony | 9:00 a.m. | Houma WoodmenLife Building– Houma Elks Lodge 1193 is proud to announce its annual Flag Day Ceremony in partnership with WoodmenLife. This special event is open to the public and aims to honor the birthday American flag. The event will conclude with light refreshments and an opportunity for attendees to connect. All community members, families, and individuals passionate about honoring the flag are encouraged to attend and be a part of this memorable occasion.

Outside and In: Grand reopening and ribbon cutting | 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | 623 Corporate Drive, Houma.- Stop by to meet the new owner any enjoy drinks, grilling, treats, discounts and door prizes. Ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.

Petals & Puddles Children’s Boutique: Grand opening and ribbon cutting | 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 122 Enterprise Drive, Houma– Visit the family-owned children’s boutique offering affordable, stylish, organic, and cute clothing while enjoying snowballs, face painting, balloon animals, food, and door prizes. Ribbon cutting at 12 p.m.

Luminate Houma | 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | Memorial Park in Downtown Houma– Meg Rousseau will be performing at this week’s event! This outdoor event is family-friendly and free to the public with exceptional local talent; bring your fold-out chairs and get ready to enjoy the show. Food and drinks will be served by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro and Bayou Terrebonne Distillers will be serving cocktails. In addition to great food and a great show, the Bayou Regional Arts Council will be showcasing our local artists with their art as well.

Big Brims and Healthy Skin | 12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. | Ellendale Country Club– Big Brims & Healthy Skin is an annual luncheon to provide skin cancer education and awareness. Join Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center for an afternoon of education and fun. The event will feature guest speaker Alexis Duke, MD, FAAD, a champagne reception, hat contest, bingo and a raffle. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the event website.