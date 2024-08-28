Weekend Roundup: Labor Day Weekend!

Thrive on the Bayou to host Women’s Networking Event, fostering community connectionsAugust 28, 2024
Here’s what’s happening around Houma-Thibodaux from August 30 – Sept. 2! Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival | August 29 – Sept. 2 | Morgan City – Every Labor Day weekend, we honor the two industries that built our community during a five-day celebration! Our 89th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival will take place Thursday, August 29th through Monday, September 2nd. This large festival features many different events! Find all your festival information: https://www.shrimpandpetroleum.org Summer Glow Party | August 31, 7PM | Terrebonne Parish Library, Main Branch, Houma – Come out for the Summer Glow Party hosted by the Main Library. This program features music, dancing, refreshments, glow-in-the-dark crafts, and fun for the whole family! Free to attend and open to the public. LIVE MUSIC: Friday, Aug. 30No Posers – Big Mike’s BBQ Thibodaux The Cool Whips – Congo Lounge Poetry / Open Mic Night – Jazz, Blues & Bayou Cafe & Bar Saturday, Aug. 31Emo Night IV – The Balcony Devin McCarty – On the Canal Bar Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition – Pool Do’s LOWDOWN – La Casa Del Sol Thibodaux Casie & Jonny – Big Mike’s ThibodauxSunday, Sept. 1Russ Cheramie – La Carreta