Weekend Roundup: Labor Day Weekend

88th Annual Shrimp & Petroleum Festival | – The 2023 Festival will feature live music, arts and crafts, a children’s village, the Blessing of the Fleet, a street parade, the Artist Guild show, a 5k, Mass in the Park, fireworks, a carnival, a car show, the coronation, and more! Read all the festival details here.

Artist of the Month Reception Michelle Eroche | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Downtown Gallery, 630 Belanger Street– Eroche has had her work on display at the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild throughout August and will finish her show on the final day of the month with a public reception. Some highlights of the show are Eroche’s “King Midas of the Marsh,” a stately gator coated in gold leaf, and he unique “Oyster Bed” painted oyster shells. All her work is for sale, and any piece purchased at the reception can be taken home that day.

Casie & Jonny | September 1 at 7 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers– Enjoy live music that you’ll love, a good time with friends, and of course spirits!

Market at the Marina | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina– Join the fun at the monthly outdoor farmers Market! The market features many local vendors selling lots of local goods such as fruits, vegetables, bread, jams and jellies, meat and seafood, homemade body care products, and so many other amazing items! The market also features the Marina Sprouts Kid Club program sponsored by Terrebonne General Pediatric care, St. Matthew’s STEM Lab, Little Arts Studio, and more!