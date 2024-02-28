Weekend Roundup March 1-3

Thibodaux Playhouse presents Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding | – Rendezvous, Thibodaux– Tony N’ Tina’s is an interactive comedy, based on a traditional Italian–American wedding. One of the longest running shows in Off Broadway history, this delightful evening gives new meaning to the phrase “And now for something completely different!” Audience members are the guests at the nuptial celebration of Tony Nunzio and Valentina Vitale in all its tacky and hilarious glory. Following the church service is a reception where the audience joins the wedding party and their bickering families for a pasta dinner, champagne toasts, wedding cake and dancing. . Tickets can be purchased online at www.thibodauxplayhouse.com.

Market at the Marina- Annual Spring Craft Show | March 2 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Downtown Marina, Houma– Enjoy food and health vendors, kids games with Marina Sprouts, St. Matthew’s STEAM Lab, and a new monthly non-profit spotlight the Live Healthy Bayou.

4th annual Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie | 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Downtown Houma– The 2024 4th Annual Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie brought to you by the Hache Grant Association, Inc. is right around the corner, and it’s going to be bigger than ever! More pork, more music, more cajun shenanigans. We even have a Boucherie Queen! Head to Downtown Houma for cultural revitalization at it’s finest! Held at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, Houma.

Louisiana Retro Con | 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. | Morgan City Municipal Auditorium– Retro Con 2024 will offer 25,000 square feet of vendors and attractions hailing from across Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi–all who will offer a wide variety of gaming products, including vintage Legos, comic books, games, VHS tapes, DVDs, and a range of trading cards. The event will also host celebrities and voice actors from the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2023 movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s video game franchise, food trucks, and a free video game arcade. For more information, or to purchase tickets to the event in advance, please visit the official Louisiana Retro Con website.

Nicholls State University’s 75th Anniversary Gala & Awards for Excellence | 7 – 9 p.m. | Nicholls State University– Be part of this historic night as we honor the past, celebrate the present, and pave the way for an even brighter future. This event will benefit the Nicholls Scholarship Fund. Let’s make this milestone unforgettable while supporting the dreams of future Colonels. Tickets and sponsorships for this black tie affair are available at www.nicholls.edu/75thgala.