Weekend Roundup: March 15-17

Don & Shirley’s Nursery Bromeliad Pop-Up Sale | March 15-16 | 701 N 7th Street in Thibodaux- Don & Shirley’s pop-up sale will offer several different and unique varieties of bromeliads to choose from. The pop-up sale will take place on Friday, March 15, 2024 and Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Don & Shirley’s Nursery. If you love plants, this is a sale you won’t want to miss!
Bitty Bunny Bash | March 15 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | BCCM- The BCCM invites you to hop on over to the Bunny Bash presented by Magnolia Family services. This Easter celebration will include an Egg Hunt Extravaganza, photo ops with the Easter Bunny, craft stations, a petting zoo, and more!
Best Dressed Sneaker Soiree | March 15 from 6 -9 p.m. | Houma Municipal Auditorium- A Girls on the Run Bayou Region fundraiser! Come out and see your most influential and well known Bayou Region celebs walk the runway at the BEST DRESSED SNEAKER SOIREE! Join us after the fashion show for sips and shops at pop ups from your favorite local boutiques, and dance the night away with your favorite Bayou Region super models!
Yale University’s “Baker’s Dozen” A Cappella Performance | March 15 at 7:30 p.m. | Nicholls State University in the Mary & Al Danos Theater– Enjoy an evening of entertainment by the talented men’s group! The Baker’s Dozen was founded in 1947 at Yale University, and has since then been known across America as one of the nation’s oldest and finest a cappella singing groups.
Comedy Night at the Distillery | March 15 from 8-11 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers– Hosted by Isaac Kozell, featuring comics Rj Evans, Ashley Zoerner, and Ralph Morris, plus an open mic segment. Make sure to come hungry because there will be some delicious eats provided by Spigots Brew Pub!
2024 Bayou Lafourche Clean Up | March 16 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Various sites along Bayou Lafourche– Volunteers will gather together to cleanup Bayou Lafourche on Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in partnership with Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism and the Bayou Lafourche Freshwater District.
Bands on the Blue | March 16 from 9 a.m. 10 p.m. | Bayou Blue Recreation Center-Guest will enjoy live music, food and soft drinks for purchase, and friendship, while building a better community! BYOB.
Craftin’ Cajun Craft Show & Marketplace | March 16 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Barry Bonvillain Civic Center– Shop more than 222 marketplace booths all located inside the Civic Center. Free admission and parking.
La Mariposa Butterfly Release and Picnic | March 16 at 11 a.m. | TPL Main Branch– Come dressed in your best wings for a magical morning! This program will feature a story time, music, and an outdoor walking parade, and butterfly release into the community garden. Attendees should bring their own lunch for an outside picnic. This program is free to attend and open to the public.
Beckfest | March 16 from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. | Beck’s, Raceland– Listen to nine bands, an enjoy jambalaya, pastalaya, paella, white beans, and a bunch of other good food. Come enjoy the day at Becksfest on the Bayou!
Mahony’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party | March 16 from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. | Mahony’s, Downtown Houma– Enjoy live music in the Rotary Plaza, a corn hole and beer pong tournament, free pastalaya and gumbo with a minimum purchase, drink specials and more!
Krewe des Lutins Irish-Italian Parade | March 16 at 1 p.m. | Golden Meadow- The 2nd Annual Krewe des Lutins Irish-Italian Parade will roll in Golden Meadow, hosted by the Lafourche Concerts and Events Club.The Irish-Italian Parade is famous for tossing carrots, potatoes, cabbage, pickles, bell peppers, and more– everything needed for a classic Irish stew.
49th Annual Over and Under Tunnel Run | March 16 from 3 – 6 p.m. | Houma Municipal Auditorium– Join the 49th Annual Over and Under Tunnel Run 5k! The Over and Under Tunnel Run is the longest-running 5K race in our community. This race encourages living a healthy lifestyle, and 100% of all proceeds will remain in our community. Registration is at 3:00, Fun Run at 4:00, and 5k at 4:30, followed by food and drinks, music, and activities for the kids. Cool down after the race with a special beverage in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.
2nd Annual Drag Show & Bingo | March 16 from 6 – 10 p.m. | Aphrodite Hall, Houma– Let the Shenanigans Begin! The Rotary Club of Downtown Houma presents Kookie Baker at the 2nd Annual Drag Show with Bingo! Doors open at 5:00, and the show starts at 6:00.
Houma Irish Italian Parade | March 17 from 12 – 4 p.m. | Houma– The parade will feature finely decorated floats with participants tossing carrots, potatoes, cabbage, pickles, bell peppers, and more– everything needed for a classic Irish stew! The parade will start on Westside Boulevard between Cannata’s and Walmart. From there, the parade will follow the same route as Mardi Gras.