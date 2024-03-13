Weekend Roundup: March 15-17

Don & Shirley’s Nursery Bromeliad Pop-Up Sale | March 15-16 | 701 N 7th Street in Thibodaux- Don & Shirley’s pop-up sale will offer several different and unique varieties of bromeliads to choose from. The pop-up sale will take place on Friday, March 15, 2024 and Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Don & Shirley’s Nursery. If you love plants, this is a sale you won’t want to miss!

Bitty Bunny Bash | March 15 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | BCCM- The BCCM invites you to hop on over to the Bunny Bash presented by Magnolia Family services. This Easter celebration will include an Egg Hunt Extravaganza, photo ops with the Easter Bunny, craft stations, a petting zoo, and more!

Best Dressed Sneaker Soiree | March 15 from 6 -9 p.m. | Houma Municipal Auditorium- A Girls on the Run Bayou Region fundraiser! Come out and see your most influential and well known Bayou Region celebs walk the runway at the BEST DRESSED SNEAKER SOIREE! Join us after the fashion show for sips and shops at pop ups from your favorite local boutiques, and dance the night away with your favorite Bayou Region super models!

Yale University’s “Baker’s Dozen” A Cappella Performance | March 15 at 7:30 p.m. | Nicholls State University in the Mary & Al Danos Theater– Enjoy an evening of entertainment by the talented men’s group! The Baker’s Dozen was founded in 1947 at Yale University, and has since then been known across America as one of the nation’s oldest and finest a cappella singing groups.